Destination DC Launches New Marketing Campaign Stay Local DC

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination DC (DDC) is embarking on a new consumer advertising and marketing campaign, Stay Local DC, promoting staycations in Washington, DC. The official marketing organization for the nation's capital, DDC aims to encourage families, friends, solo travelers and couples in the region to visits Washington, DC. Starting now and running through February 2020, visitors can access amazing hotel deals, world-class arts and culture offerings, delicious restaurants and free museums and attractions aimed to take advantage of the season's slower pace.

Stay Local DC strategically aims to increase visitation and overnight hotel stays when the average daily rate for hotel rooms is traditionally lower than other months. Experiences awaiting consumers fall in to two larger categories, aimed at treating oneself by enjoying the convenience of a night out without having to drive a long distance, and great value add deals that are only available during and through the Stay Local DC campaign. This digital only advertising strategy targets regional consumers with zip codes within one hour of Washington, DC. Locals can expect to see email outreach, interactive digital and video units, paid search and paid social to market the promotion from November 18, 2019 through February 28, 2020. A playful addition to the campaign includes three 30 seconds videos, specifically created for ads on social media demonstrating how to get out and take advantage of what DC has to offer, fully enthused, without breaking the bank or traveling far. Spoiler alert: when having a good time in DC, locals might even be known to do the unthinkable and ride electric scooters on the sidewalk. You can view the first 30-second spot, entitled "Super Tourist" here.

These digital advertising efforts support the goal of driving potential visitors to the Stay Local DC website, staylocaldc.com. On the landing page, consumers can connect with local businesses and explore itineraries, discounted experiences at various hotels, restaurants and attractions, upcoming weekend events, date ideas, hot restaurants and more. There are more than 50 offers from DDC members on staylocaldc.com. Locals can get a head start on enjoying exclusive Stay Local DC offers through the end of 2019, like 25% off at the Newseum and $100 in hotel credit at The Jefferson hotel when you book a suite consecutive weekend nights. Other deals directly benefitting residents include 30% off at the National Law Enforcement Museum with a DMV ID, and $2 off tickets to the Washington Auto Show in February 2020.

Deals giving a taste of DC daily life and full winter perks to visitors include "Bagel on the Go" at The Wink hotel, with DC's own Call Your Mother bagels included in the room rate, a pre-theater prix-fixe dinner at Kingbird before enjoying a show at The Kennedy Center and The REACH or benefitting from DC winter when checking in to Georgetown Suites with a deal offering one night at a posted rate and a second at the cost of the temperature at check-in, meaning the colder the better for your bottom line.

"The beauty of Stay Local DC is it shows off how easy it is for locals to become visitors to our world-class city," said Elliott L. Ferguson, II, president and CEO of DDC. "It's a great way to reveal the versatility of DC to people who might take it for granted. If you've got a couple looking to treat themselves and splurge, like with a stay and spa day at the Watergate Hotel and Argentta Spa, or a family looking to spend a winter day doing something different, tapping into a great deal of unlimited ping pong at Spin for less than 10 bucks, Stay Local DC offers a DC experience for everyone. Our goal is always to bring more visitors to Washington, DC."

While in Washington DC, "staying local" luckily includes experiencing nightlife, a Michelin-starred dining scene, world class fine arts, theater and iconic museums. Thanks to its constant development including new hotels, emerging neighborhoods and countless cultural offerings - in addition to arguably being the home of American history, Washington, DC was named the number two city in the world for travelers to visit in 2020 by travel expert Lonely Planet.

"We've been targeting regional visitors for the last ten years through our Date Nights DC campaign," said Robin McClain, senior vice president of marketing and communications. "Stay Local DC is now replacing that campaign, and advertising DC to regional consumers. The new campaign targets a wider regional audience with a broader message over a longer period than Date Nights DC. We're still promoting romance offers in February, but showing the ease and delights that come from taking all types of staycations. It's exciting as DDC is taking this new concept and layering in a different type of strategy with social video teasers and fully digital advertising."

Stay Local DC deals are active on Staylocaldc.com now, with many running through February 28, 2020.

Destination DC, the official destination marketing organization for the nation's capital, is a private, non-profit membership organization of over 1,000 businesses committed to marketing the area as a premier global convention, tourism and special events destination with a special emphasis on the arts, cultural and historic communities.



