Destination Kohler Debuts "Kohler Well-Being Mind & Body Experience" Event

Oz, a natural foods chef, bestselling author and former co-host of ABC's "The Chew," and Kaiser, a celebrity trainer (whose client roster includes Shakira and Kelly Ripa) known for her positivity, will lead tailored sessions throughout the weekend. Further, guests can participate in classes and experiences with renowned industry leaders such as: Tracy Roemer and Bonnie Micheli, cofounders of Shred 415 ; Ariana Chernin and Jillian Lorenz, cofounders of The Barre Code ; and Amy Keifer and Krystle Howald, owners of Expecting and Empowered .

Additional programming will be guided in partnership with experts from Prevea Healthcare as well as by Kohler Co. experts Garrett Mersberger, Director of Wellness for Kohler Co. and Chairman of International Spa Association; Ashley Kohler, Senior Manager of Fitness Studios; and Kevin Donnelly, Manager of Sports Core. Partners Yoga Journal and Clean Eating Magazine will provide customized content from their panel of experts.

"We're thrilled to unveil the "Kohler Well-Being Mind & Body Experience" as part of our thoughtful efforts to elevate our ever-evolving wellness programming here at Destination Kohler," said Garrett Mersberger, Director Wellness Kohler Co. "This encompassing event marks the first of its kind for Kohler Co. and we look forward to engaging with a new audience of wellness travelers."

The thoughtfully planned weekend will encourage event-goers to balance the mind and challenge the body, with experiences at Kohler Waters Spa, leaders in hydrotherapy; interactive sessions at Yoga on the Lake, a holistic studio boasting picturesque views of the serene Wood Lake; Sports Core Health & Racquet Club, a private fitness club with a range of classes and an idyllic outdoor hot tub; and Bold Cycle, the resort's latest well-being addition – a boutique indoor studio that motivates cyclists to ride to the next level.

To coincide with the highly anticipated event, Destination Kohler has launched three packages, available at both The American Club and boutique AAA Three-Diamond Inn on Woodlake, which include the following:

Four-Night Package ( May 1-5 )

Four nights' stay at The American Club or Inn on Woodlake



General session with Celebrity Wellness Expert Daphne Oz



General session with Celebrity Fitness Expert Anna Kaiser



Six Insight sessions from top industry vendors and medical experts



10 engaging and mindful fitness experiences



Four evening social experiences including a late-night DJ dance party



Ten organic meals including Sunday's Brunch 'n Burn



One 50-minute service at the award-winning Kohler Waters Spa



Destination Kohler Swag Bag



Pricing starting at $1,783 at Carriage House, $1,642 per person at The American Club and $1 ,407at Inn on Woodlake

Three-Night Package ( May 2-5 )

Three nights' stay at The American Club or Inn on Woodlake



General session with Celebrity Wellness Expert Daphne Oz



General session with Celebrity Fitness Expert Anna Kaiser



Five Insight sessions from top industry vendors and medical experts



Nine engaging and mindful fitness experiences



Three evening social experiences including a late-night DJ dance party



Eight organic meals including Sunday's Brunch 'n Burn



One 50-minute service at the award-winning Kohler Waters Spa



Destination Kohler Swag Bag



Pricing starting at $1,519 at Carriage House, $1,413 per person at The American Club and $1,237 at Inn on Woodlake

Two-Night Package ( May 3-5 )

Two nights' stay at The American Club or Inn on Woodlake



General session with Celebrity Wellness Expert Daphne Oz



General session with Celebrity Fitness Expert Anna Kaiser



Three Insight sessions from top industry vendors and medical experts



Six engaging and mindful fitness experiences



Two evening social experiences including a late-night DJ dance party



Five organic meals including Sunday's Brunch 'n Burn



One 50-minute service at the award-winning Kohler Waters Spa



Destination Kohler Swag Bag



Pricing starting at $1,282 at Carriage House, $1,212 per person at The American Club and $1,094 at Inn on Woodlake

For more information and reservations, call 800-344-2838 or visit DestinationKohler.com. Stay up-to-date on resort news and happenings on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Kohler Co. Hospitality & Real Estate Group

The Kohler Co. Hospitality & Real Estate profile includes The American Club, boasting the first and only Forbes Five-Star hotel property in Wisconsin, and world-renowned championship golf courses Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run. Acquired in 2004, its sister property, The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in the birthplace of golf, St Andrews, Scotland, is a AA Five Red Star property and recognized as one of the most luxurious resorts in the world.

About Destination Kohler

Herb Kohler created Kohler Co.'s Hospitality & Real Estate Group with the reclamation of The American Club, the first and only Forbes Five-Star hotel in Wisconsin, and then built world-renowned championship golf courses, The Straits at Whistling Straits and The River at Blackwolf Run. The resort is named one of the top three golf resorts in North America, by Golf Digest Magazine. Kohler Waters Spa is the only Forbes Five-Star spa in Wisconsin and one of 60 in the world. The resort features 12 dining establishments from the Four-Star Immigrant to traditional pub fare at Horse & Plow and rustic country gourmet at River Wildlife. The resort is located in the Village of Kohler, Wisconsin, one hour north of Milwaukee and two and a half hours north of Chicago.

