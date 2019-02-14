Destination Kohler Introduces Red Fox - A Cabin on the River

"We're excited to expand our lodging collection with the addition of Red Fox," says Christine Loose, Vice President Lodging and Wellness for Kohler Co. "Travelers continue to seek enriched experiences and this quiet retreat allows them to unwind with Wisconsin's scenic landscape all while enjoying the unmatched hospitality of Destination Kohler."

Named for the indigenous Red Fox found throughout Wisconsin, the retreat was built in 1991. Set over three floors, the 2,600-square-foot cabin comfortably accommodates up to six guests. Perfect for families and small groups, Red Fox features five cozy fireplaces; a chef-inspired kitchen with a Viking Gas Range and Sub-Zero refrigerator; and an outdoor patio complete with a firepit and view of the Sheboygan River. The lower level rec room includes a pool table and poker table, as well as a laundry machine and dryer. The dog-friendly cabin is equipped with phone, cable television and high-speed internet access.

Similar to Destination Kohler's original cabin, Sandhill, Red Fox offers access to the resort's five-star amenities, including: Sports Core Heath & Racquet Club and River Wildlife, a 500-acre wilderness preserve that features hiking trails, fishing on the Sheboygan River and other seasonal activities. Guests can also explore the surrounding areas with all-terrain bicycles. Red Fox offers a resort shuttle throughout Destination Kohler.

Additional options to enhance the experience include:

Dynamic Wellness Sessions:

Yoga on the Lake & Sports Core: Maintain Zen on vacation through private yoga sessions curated by the esteemed team from Yoga on the Lake and fitness classes (personal or group) arranged by trainers from Sports Core; guests can also reserve sessions in the surrounding outdoor areas.



Kohler Waters Spa: Relax and unwind by indulging in a range of experiences offered from the leader in hydrotherapy, Kohler Waters Spa. Explore the Uniquely Yours Massage , where guests work with their therapist to design a custom-fit massage, and the Custom Blend Experience , which provides guests the opportunity to create a personalized blend of aromatherapy and learn about essential oils' healing powers.

, where guests work with their therapist to design a custom-fit massage, and the , which provides guests the opportunity to create a personalized blend of aromatherapy and learn about essential oils' healing powers. Distinct Dining: Talent from the resort's dining establishments can create an array of culinary options for guests, including: customizable menus developed by a personal chef; summer-inspired meals such as a backyard steakhouse grill, a traditional Maine lobster boil or a Sheboygan brat fry; premium cigar and Whiskey pairings; and curated gourmet baskets.

Guests can reserve now for overnight stays by calling 800-344-2838, visiting DestinationKohler.com or emailing reservationsconcierge@kohler.com. Rates, based on four people, start at $975 November – April and $1,484 May – October (the property can sleep up to six).

About Kohler Co. Hospitality & Real Estate Group

The Kohler Co. Hospitality & Real Estate profile includes The American Club, boasting the first and only Forbes Five-Star hotel in the Midwest, and world-renowned championship golf venues Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run. It's sister property, The Old Course Hotel, golf resort & spa in St Andrews, Scotland, the birthplace of golf. It is recognized as one of the most luxurious resorts in the world.

About Destination Kohler

Herb Kohler created Kohler Co.'s Hospitality & Real Estate Group with the reclamation of The American Club, the first and only Forbes Five-Star hotel in the Midwest, and then built world-renowned championship golf courses, The Straits and The Irish at Whistling Straits and The River and Meadow Valleys at Blackwolf Run. The resort is named one of the top three golf resorts in North America, by Golf Digest. Kohler Waters Spa is the only Forbes Five-Star spa in Wisconsin and one of 64 in the world. The resort features 12 dining establishments from the Four-Star Immigrant Restaurant to traditional pub fare of The Horse & Plow as well as River Wildlife. Herb Kohler believes River Wildlife, located in the forest and on the river, on an early Winnebago encampment, has the best country gourmet dining in the United States. The resort is located in the Village of Kohler, Wisconsin, one hour north of Milwaukee and two and a half hours north of Chicago.

