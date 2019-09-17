Destination Maternity® Opens New Scottsdale Store

The event will kick-off on Saturday with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. with the Destination Maternity team and the first 25 attendees will receive a swag bag with a $25 gift card to shop the newest maternity styles, as well as the store team will be offering complimentary bra fittings, style advice and exclusive one-day shopping promotions. Fit4Moms will be onsite offering prenatal and postnatal fitness advice with the chance to win a three-month, new membership valued at $396.

From 12 p.m. till 2:00 p.m., the pumpspotting tour bus will make a special stop at the Scottsdale store to join the opening event. Pumpspotting's cross-country road trip focuses on providing resources and creating a community connecting nursing and pumping moms together sharing in-person support. Destination Maternity is honored to be the apparel sponsor of the 20-plus city nationwide tour to support breastfeeding.

"We are excited to re-open our store in the Scottsdale community with a brand-new location at the Scottsdale Quarter Mall," said Marla Ryan, President, Destination Maternity. "The store will feature the best of both our brands, Motherhood Maternity and A Pea in the Pod, to ensure our customers have a full assortment of options to choose from throughout their pregnancy and post-pregnancy."

The Scottsdale store will feature over 1,400 square feet of wear-to-work options for career moms before and after the baby arrives, as well as, trend-right denim jeans, leggings, tops and tees. There will also be an assortment of the brands' well-known seamless nursing bras and intimate apparel.

Customers will be able to shop seven days a week, Monday through Thursday 10-8, Friday and Saturday 10-9 and on Sunday from 12-6 at the Scottsdale Quarter Mall.

ABOUT DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP.

Destination Maternity Corporation is the world's largest designer and retailer of maternity apparel. Destination Maternity operates 1,108 retail locations in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, including 474 stores, predominantly under the trade names Motherhood Maternity®, A Pea in the Pod® and Destination Maternity®, and 634 leased department locations. The Company also sells merchandise on the web primarily through its brand-specific websites, motherhood.com and apeainthepod.com, as well as through its destinationmaternity.com website. Destination Maternity has international store franchise and product supply relationships in the Middle East, South Korea, Mexico, Israel and India.

SOURCE Destination Maternity Corporation

Related Links

http://www.destinationmaternity.com

