Destination: Scientology, Birmingham -- Discover the Industrial Strength of the City of a Thousand Trades

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique, presents an episode featuring Birmingham, England, premiering Monday, Oct. 28.

DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Destination Scientology: Birmingham, on the Scientology Network, takes viewers inside the Church of Scientology Birmingham

ABOUT DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, BIRMINGHAM

Birmingham, the second-most populous city in the United Kingdom, is celebrated both for its medieval heritage and its role in launching the Industrial Revolution in the late 18th century. In this episode, Destination: Scientology takes viewers on a journey through a city with more miles of canals than Venice, sharing the rugged beauty and rich history of Birmingham. With stops at William Shakespeare's birthplace and the sites that inspired J. R. R. Tolkien, Birmingham reflects its important cultural contributions and significance to the literary world. It is also known to music aficionados as the birthplace of heavy metal — it was home to Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant. The legendary manufacturing and trade innovations of Birmingham, dubbed the "City of a Thousand Trades," tie its proud past to its present, and the Church of Scientology works with its community to ensure the spirit of the city that is summarized by its motto "Forward!" never ceases.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed at Scientology.tv and is available through satellite television on DIRECTV Channel 320, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

CONTACT:

Media Relations

(323) 960-3500

mediarelations@churchofscientology.net

Related Images

destination-scientology-birmingham.jpg

Destination Scientology: Birmingham

Destination Scientology: Birmingham, on the Scientology Network, takes viewers inside the Church of Scientology Birmingham

the-church-of-scientology.jpg

The Church of Scientology Birmingham

Built in 1930, the Church of Scientology Birmingham stands on a six-acre estate in the cosmopolitan ward of Moseley.

the-second-most-populous-city-in.jpg

The second-most populous city in the United Kingdom

The second-most populous city in the United Kingdom, Birmingham, is celebrated both for its medieval heritage and its role in launching the Industrial Revolution in the late 18th century.

birmingham-a-city-with-more-miles.jpg

Birmingham — a city with more miles of canals than Venice

Destination: Scientology takes viewers on a journey through a city with more miles of canals than Venice

church-of-scientology-birmingham.jpg

Church of Scientology Birmingham

Destination Scientology

welcome-to-the-church.jpg

Welcome to the Church

Welcome to the Church of Scientology Birmingham

destination-scientology-shares-the.jpg

Destination: Scientology shares the beauty of Birmingham

Destination: Scientology shares the rugged beauty and rich history of Birmingham.

Related Links

Destination: Scientology, Birmingham on YouTube

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtuyJUzLg44

SOURCE Scientology Network