Destination Venue on the Hudson River in Kingston, New York Introduces Joel Lippman to Lead Sales and Marketing

Hutton Brickyards played an incredibly important role in New York's history, providing most of the bricks that have created the greatest iconic buildings in the city. Today, that same location serves as a reminder of the past and a beautiful location meant to be enjoyed for generations to come. There is no location like it.

"Joel offers tremendous talent and expertise that will support the continued growth of Hutton Brickyards," said Karl Slovin, President, MWest Holdings, Hutton Brickyards' owner. "I'm delighted to welcome him to the MWest family as we continue to grow and revitalize the historic Hutton Brickyards into an experiential venue to host world-class events and programming."

Lippman is an experienced commercial event professional who has unique experience taking vacant spaces in big cities, and building world-class venues that drive traffic, deliver revenue and raise the profile of the property. Lippman joins the team following his extensive experience at Westfield, The Howard Hughes Corporation and METREON. With a focus on programming, digital advancements and organizational strategies, Lippman's talents will bring modern technology and diverse enhancements to the Hutton Brickyards space.

"I'm looking forward to bringing events to Hutton Brickyards that engage the community and the region with a robust mix of private, corporate and public programming focused on food, culture, arts and music. This beautiful property features covered historic venues that can accommodate thousands, and I'm excited to work with top meeting and event producers to share this gem with guests from all over the world."

About Hutton Brickyards and MWest Holdings:

Hutton Brickyards is a bucolic one-of-a-kind immersive experience located directly on the majestic Hudson River. This project honors its context and history, while simultaneously embracing the exciting changes now taking place in the Hudson River Valley. Less than two hours from New York City, and accessible by almost any means of transportation, Hutton Brickyards is the premier cultural, social, and event destination located on the banks of the Hudson River. Visit www.huttonbrickyards.com and follow @huttonbrickyards

MWest Holdings is a vertically integrated real estate investment and property management company with over 2.5 million square feet of residential and commercial property across the United States. Founded in 1991, MWest is known for creating innovative development solutions that instill a sense of neighborhood and integrity and create a lasting, tangible value. The company specializes in enhancing classic, core-plus and value-add properties, as well identifying opportunistic strategies that showcase fine or historic architecture and invigorate the culture and aesthetics of communities they serve. As a highly successful and stable owner and operator of real estate, MWest has continually employed sound business practices, low leverage and stringent underwriting guidelines for each investment opportunity. The company's success is anchored in a philosophy that imagination is the only limiting factor to growth. For more information, please visit: www.mwestholdings.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sarah Boyd C0

sarah@sarahboydco.com

SOURCE Hutton Brickyards

Related Links

http://www.huttonbrickyards.com

