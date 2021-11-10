Destinations Inc. of Sheridan Wyoming Launches Vacation Sweepstakes - Enter and Win a Great Getaway to Orlando Florida

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Destinations Inc. is giving families the chance to really win big with this fantastic condo stay in the incredible, sunny city of Orlando, Florida. One week is sure to feel like a lifetime, and it's a lifetime of memories the lucky winner will be able to look back on forever. Best of all, all interested participants have to do is submit a valid entry form before the deadline to automatically be put in the running for the big prize – no purchase or obligations required! The drawing will take place January 31st, 2022, and then it's off to Florida for seven fantastic days, and six wonderful nights, for the elite winner and their select special guest.



The city of Orlando truly is a beautiful place, featuring some of the best food, richest cultures, and most incredible attractions in the world. Once there, the winner and their lucky guest will be able to enjoy all of it. From Seaworld, Disney World's Galaxy's Edge, Universal Studio's Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and LEGOLAND®, to the countless nearby clubs, beaches, boardwalks, and outdoor attractions, the adventures in Orlando never end!



There are no stipulations for participating. To fill out your entry form, simply visit Destinations Inc. online at: https://gowithdestinations.com/vacation-sweepstakes-enter-and-win-a-great-getaway, put in your personal information, and hit the "submit" button. The one and only winner will be notified as soon as they have been officially chosen. Only one entry per person will be accepted, and the offer will expire within one year of receipt, excluding holidays. Transportation, taxes, entertainment, and other fees are not included.



The privacy and security of all participants is of the highest importance to Destinations Inc. For this reason, any information submitted to Destinations Inc. for the purpose of participating in the sweepstakes will never be sold, released, or shared with any third-party individual or organization. The winner will even get the chance to have their name and image used in future Destinations Inc. marketing campaigns.



Destinations Inc. is an industry-leading travel brand with a unique background in debt relief and timeshare cancellation that specializes in giving interested travelers access to exclusive members-only savings on 5-star vacation resources around the world. Through their own personal portal, members can access a multitude of deals on transportation, lodging, entertainment, and more, meaning the perfect vacation is just a quick click away.



