Destiny Hilty Promoted to Chief Financial Officer at Eleven 11 Solutions

"Since joining Eleven 11 Solutions, Destiny has made countless contributions to the organization, steadily taking on more responsibilities before she moved into her previous role as Director of Finance and Operations. Destiny continued to increase her scope with determination and a unique combination of intellect, hard work and the capacity to create a warm and supportive environment while also establishing and managing the financial health and direction of the company." said Jonni Ressler, CEO of Eleven 11 Solutions.

"During her time with the organization, Destiny has been a key leader and decision maker within the company and plays a pivotal role in financial operations and risk management. With Destiny's leadership we have seen improved service to our internal and external customers and increased efficiencies throughout the company. Destiny has clearly demonstrated her ability to lead Eleven 11 Solutions in the top finance role and help shape the direction of the company."

Destiny Hilty will direct all fiscal functions of the company, ensure compliance with generally accepted accounting principles, oversee audit and review functions and collaborate with The Office of the CEO in establishing long range strategies, company plans and organizational policies.

"I feel very fortunate and am humbled to take on the increased responsibilities and move into the role of CFO at Eleven 11 Solutions just prior to my 29th birthday," said Hilty. "Eleven11 Solutions has been like a family to me with a world class culture and a ruthless commitment to their belief that 'Relationship is everything.' Being among the youngest CFOs in the State of Washington and the youngest female to hold this role, my hope is to encourage empathetic leadership and to inspire more women and young people, with diverse backgrounds, to unapologetically enter and excel in the world of finance."

Hilty is a graduate of Northwest University in Kirkland, WA with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and graduated Cum Laude.

SOURCE Eleven 11 Solutions

