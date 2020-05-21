Destructive Invasive Insects Require a Multi-Step Approach to Control

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor spaces may not only be occupied by people and pets this summer, but also destructive invasive insects like the emerald ash borer.

RISE (Responsible Industry for a Sound Environment) says residents need access to affordable and effective treatment options to protect their valued trees from pests like the emerald ash borer (EAB).

"Thoughtful and careful use of pesticide products, which includes reading and following all label directions, is an effective, sustainable solution to protecting our backyards, parks and other outdoor areas from this invasive pest," said Megan Provost, president of RISE, a national trade association of specialty pesticide manufacturers, formulators, distributors and others.

EAB is among the biggest invasive insect threats in North America. Invasive species are those not native to the local ecosystem that cause harm. The beetle, native to Asia, has destroyed tens of millions of ash trees in 35 states.

The cost to protect and remove 17 million ash trees damaged by EAB in 25 states from 2009-2019 was $10.7 billion, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

A do-it-yourself treatment to control EAB infesting an ash tree in a backyard costs $70, while removing a mature dead ash tree costs $1,500 or more.

A multi-step approach can be taken to control EAB by monitoring for infestations, consulting with experts and treating with pest control products.

Watching for early signs of EAB damage can help save an ash tree before it dies. Visual evidence of an infestation includes:

Cracks near the lowest branch

Tips of branches that begin to die

Leaf canopy that is not as full and becomes more sparse

Small, 1/8-inch D-shaped exit holes in the bark from adult beetles

State university Extension services can be a resource for those wanting to explore do-it-yourself treatment options. If hiring a professional, look for credentialed and certified pest, lawn or tree care experts.

Whether managing EAB by calling a professional or using a do-it-yourself treatment, it's important to protect beneficial insects by always reading and following all pesticide label directions.

Learn more about reading pesticide product labels at www.debugthemyths.com.

A balanced, multi-step approach to controlling invasive insects like EAB will help keep trees healthy so their shade and beauty can be enjoyed this summer and for many seasons to come.

SOURCE RISE (Responsible Industry for a Sound Environment)