Destructive Testing Demand to Rise by 6% CAGR through 2031 as Focus on Safer and Better Quality Food Items Grows: FMI Survey

The destructive testing market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers detailed analysis of growth drivers and restraints affecting the market. It studies various trends and opportunities affecting growth across key segments including device type, configuration, operation and end use. The report also highlights the strategies adopted by leading market players to stay relevant in the global market

DUBAI, U.A.E, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per latest analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), an ESOMAR-certified market research firm, the global destructive testing market registered a year-on-year growth of 4.8% in 2021, with valuation reaching around US$ 1.7 Bn.

Owing to the surging demand for improving food quality, the destructive testing market is projected to grow at 6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

As quality of agricultural and food products are top most priority for consumers. Consequently, manufacturers are focusing on developing innocuous products that meet the quality requirements. This is expected result in higher application of destructive testing.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 600 million people fall ill while 420000 die every year as a result of eating contaminated food. To counter this, methods such as destructive testing are being employed to ensure food quality and safety.

Destructive tests are much easier to carry out, yield more information, and are easier to interpret than nondestructive ones. They offer data on various aspects of food items which includes composition, structure, physiochemical properties and sensory attributes. It is more accurate than the nondestructive one.

Packaging plays a vital role in the food quality and safety. Ensuring packaging quality is vital for preventing possible contamination and resultant spoilage of good. Various destructive tests are often undertaken to check the seal integrity.

Increasing need for robust packaging to prevent damage due to corrosion, trauma, and leakage as well as demand for optimal preservation of the food items against decomposition will continue to boost the sales of destructive devices. As per FMI, the global sales of destructive testing equipment will surpass 355,908 Units by 2031.

Key players are adopting latest technologies to develop automatic fast and accurate testing devices with portable feature. For instance, in January 2021, AMETEK Brookfield launched its new Computrac Vapor Pro XL Autosampler. The new autosampler increases the efficiency of the Vapor pro's cutting-edge moisture-specific analysis technology with its ability to analyze up to 16 samples automatically with individual test profiles. The new device is safe, chemical free alternative to Karl Fisher titration.

Growing demand for processed food along with the expansion of pet food industry will create lucrative opportunities for the destructive testing device manufacturers.

Packaged food and dairy industries dominate the destructive testing market, together accounting for around 35% of the overall demand globally. Proper testing of food products before packaging plays a vital role in the shelf life of products.

North America, Europe, and East Asia are the most attractive markets for destructive testing. Presence of food regulatory organizations, growing health consciousness among people, presence of well-established pet food industry, and rising demand for processed foods are some of the factors driving the market in these regions.

"With adoption of nondestructive testing device picking up pace, key players operating in destructive market are introducing advanced products at affordable prices. This will help them to increase their sales across small scale food manufacturing domain," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Destructive Testing Market Survey

The U.S. will continue to remain one of the most lucrative markets for destructive testing, accounting for over 80% sales in North America . With strict food regulations and growing demand for healthy food products, the U.S. market is expected to grow by 7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

. With strict food regulations and growing demand for healthy food products, the U.S. market is expected to grow by 7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Japan destructive testing market is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

destructive testing market is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. With increasing adoption of destructive testing technologies across pet food and diary industries, the France market is projected to register the highest growth in Europe during the assessment period.

market is projected to register the highest growth in during the assessment period. In terms of configuration, the benchtop based destructive testing units are likely to remain more preferred on account of their mobility feature.

Battery operated destructive testing devices are expected to account for around 40% of the demand during the forecast period.

Key Drivers

Increasing focus on improving the food quality and safety is creating demand for better testing techniques like destructive testing.

Implementation of stringent regulations by organizations like Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Union (EU) to ascertain food quality will continue to boost the sales of destructive testing devices during the forecast period.

Key Restraints

Growing popularity of nondestructive testing techniques is restricting the growth of destructive testing market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the destructive testing market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio. They have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their global footprint.

In June 2021 , AMETEK MOCON, a leading global provider of permeation analyzers, package testing instruments and gas controllers/sensors, launched the Dansensor LeakPointer H2), a visual bubble leak detection system ideal for locating leaks in all types of flexible, semi-rigid and rigid packaging.

, AMETEK MOCON, a leading global provider of permeation analyzers, package testing instruments and gas controllers/sensors, launched the Dansensor LeakPointer H2), a visual bubble leak detection system ideal for locating leaks in all types of flexible, semi-rigid and rigid packaging. In April 2018 , Metrohm expands the OMNIS Titration Platform enabling users to perform volumetric Karl Fisher titration.

, Metrohm expands the OMNIS Titration Platform enabling users to perform volumetric titration. In March 2021 , AMTEK MOCON launched a new analytical instrument to measure the water vapor transmission rate (WVTR) of whole packages under precisely controlled environmental conditions. The new device called, the AQUATRAN 3/40 targets package permeation testing in the food, beverage and healthcare packaging application space, where knowing the precise moisture vapor transmitting through a package is critical to a product's shelf life.

Some of the prominent players operating in the destructive testing market profiled by FMI are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ametek Mocon

Mettler Toledo

METER Group, Inc.

Anéolia

WITT-GASETECHNIK GmbH & Co KG (Oxybaby)

Metrohm

PCE Deutschland GmbH

Sartorius AG

KERN & SOHN GmbH

OHAUS

Xylem, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

IMADA Co., ltd.

Bestech Australia

Hanna Instruments, Inc.

Texture Technologies Corp.

S.I. Instruments

More Insights on the Global Destructive Testing Sales Outlook

FMI provides an unbiased analysis of destructive testing market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for destructive testing with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Device Type:

Texture Analyzer

Moisture Analyzer

Corrosion Detector/ Tester

Pressure/ Burst Tester

Karl Fischer Titrator

Configuration:

Benchtop/ Table top

Stationed Units

Operation:

AC Mains Supply

Battery Operated

End Use:

Packaged Food

Dairy

Confectionery

Bakery

Pet Foods

Frozen Food

Edible Oil

Snacks

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Destructive Testing Sales Outlook Report

The report offers insight into destructive testing demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for destructive testing market between 2021 and 2031

Destructive testing market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Destructive testing market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

