Determined Parents Of A Type 1 Diabetic Child Launch 'CURE' With Crazy Colored Mittens
Parents utilize their professional experience to raise money and awareness
17:00 ET
LAKEVILLE, Minn., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Doug and Leah Mickschl are using the power of creativity and love to find a cure for type 1 diabetes. Pretty Simple CURE, a philanthropic initiative of Pretty Simple, LLC, will donate every penny possible from the sale of CURE crazy colored mittens to partners that fund type 1 diabetes research and help those living with the relentless disease. These nonprofit organizations include Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), Can Do Canines and T1International.
"When your daughter is diagnosed with a disease like type 1 diabetes, you'll do everything possible to find a cure. We can't just sit back and wait. We founded Pretty Simple CURE," said Leah Mickschl.
Leah is the founder of an online retail company called Pretty Simple. Her husband, Doug, is a partner and Creative Director at boatBurner, a brave idea company in St. Paul, Minnesota. Together, they combined their expertise, passion and desperation to find a cure for their 13-year-old daughter, Gracie.
"Our goal is about making tomorrow better. Not just for Gracie, but for the estimated 40 million people around the globe diagnosed with type 1 diabetes," said Doug. "Nothing can create a fire in someone like when your child is diagnosed with what is now an incurable disease. We got creative."
Pretty Simple CURE will make its debut at the JDRF TypeOneNation Summit in Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 10, 2018 in honor of National Diabetes Awareness Month. To watch Gracie's video or for more information about Pretty Simple CURE, visit prettysimplecure.com.
About Type 1 Diabetes
Type 1 diabetes is a chronic disease in which the cells that produce insulin in the pancreas are mistakenly destroyed by the body's immune system. People with Type 1 diabetes are dependent on injected or pumped insulin to survive.
Media Contact
Elleni Paulson
612-209-1597
Elleni.paulson@gmail.com
prettysimplecure.com
SOURCE Pretty Simple CURE
