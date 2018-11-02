Determined Parents Of A Type 1 Diabetic Child Launch 'CURE' With Crazy Colored Mittens

"When your daughter is diagnosed with a disease like type 1 diabetes, you'll do everything possible to find a cure. We can't just sit back and wait. We founded Pretty Simple CURE," said Leah Mickschl.

Leah is the founder of an online retail company called Pretty Simple. Her husband, Doug, is a partner and Creative Director at boatBurner, a brave idea company in St. Paul, Minnesota. Together, they combined their expertise, passion and desperation to find a cure for their 13-year-old daughter, Gracie.

"Our goal is about making tomorrow better. Not just for Gracie, but for the estimated 40 million people around the globe diagnosed with type 1 diabetes," said Doug. "Nothing can create a fire in someone like when your child is diagnosed with what is now an incurable disease. We got creative."

Pretty Simple CURE will make its debut at the JDRF TypeOneNation Summit in Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 10, 2018 in honor of National Diabetes Awareness Month. To watch Gracie's video or for more information about Pretty Simple CURE, visit prettysimplecure.com.

About Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic disease in which the cells that produce insulin in the pancreas are mistakenly destroyed by the body's immune system. People with Type 1 diabetes are dependent on injected or pumped insulin to survive.

Media Contact

Elleni Paulson

612-209-1597

Elleni.paulson@gmail.com

prettysimplecure.com

SOURCE Pretty Simple CURE

Related Links

https://prettysimpleme.com/pages/cure-landing-page

