Deterra and SAFE Project Launch At-Home Medication Disposal Campaign

MINNEAPOLIS, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verde® Environmental Technologies, Inc., maker of Deterra® Drug Deactivation and Disposal System today announced a partnership with national nonprofit SAFE Project to prevent drug abuse by increasing access to safe medication disposal resources. The campaign takes place April 24-May 10, and will enable people across the country to request a free Deterra Drug Deactivation Pouch to safely and permanently deactivate prescription medications from the comfort of their home.

Complementary to other drug take back programs, such as the recently-postponed DEA Drug Take Back Day, the campaign will help rid nearly 500,000 unused, unwanted or expired medications from medicine cabinets across the United States. Deterra pouches will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis to people who request a pouch at DeterraSystem.com/SAFE. Each Deterra pouch can deactivate up to 90 pills, 12 ounces of liquid, or up to 12 patches.

"Everyone has a role to play in ending the drug abuse epidemic in our country," said Jason Sundby, Chairman & CEO of Deterra. "Effective and permanent drug disposal at home is even more important now with most Americans sheltering at home as part of COVID-19 social distancing measures. At this time, there are no other safe alternatives to destroy unused medications besides going to physical drop-off locations – and with a Deterra Pouch, all you need is tap water."

"My family witnessed the effects of the opioid epidemic firsthand with the tragic loss of our son," said Admiral James Winnefeld, co-founder of SAFE Project. "Addiction to prescription drugs is a public safety issue and through our partnership with Deterra, we can help keep medications out of the wrong hands. Opioid dependence, whether from prescription pills or illicit drugs, often starts in the home medicine cabinet, easily accessed by family members or visitors, leaving many Americans vulnerable. Drug Take Back Day can be every day and each of us needs to be vigilant in being part of the solution."

Research published in JAMA Surgery found that among patients prescribed opioids for pain following surgery, those given Deterra for at-home disposal were nearly four times more likely to safely dispose of leftover and unneeded medications than those who weren't provided disposal education or support. For more information about the Gone For Good campaign, visit DeterraSystem.com and follow Deterra on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

*Only available in the U.S., excluding Alaska and Hawaii. Limit one pouch per household. Until supplies last. Requested pouches will be delivered in May 2020.

About Deterra and Verde Technologies

Minneapolis based Verde® Environmental Technologies, Inc., is a privately owned company committed to developing research based scientifically proven solutions to reduce drug abuse, misuse and negative environmental impact. The patented Deterra® Drug Deactivation System is powered by proprietary ® Molecular Adsorption Technology, which deactivates drugs using activated carbon. Deterra is highly effective in adsorbing and firmly binding drugs, rendering them inert, unavailable for misuse and safe for the environment.

About SAFE Project

SAFE (Stop the Addiction Fatality Epidemic) Project is a national 501(c)3 nonprofit committed to overcoming the epidemic of addiction in the United States. Using a collaborative, multi-pronged and non-partisan approach, our key initiatives focus on SAFE Campuses, SAFE Communities, SAFE Veterans and SAFE Workplaces. They are fueled by SAFE Project's six lines of operation: public awareness, full-spectrum prevention, prescriptions & medical response, law enforcement & criminal justice, treatment & recovery and family outreach & support. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from our volunteers, SAFE turns hope into action through transformative programs, training, and technical assistance. For more information, visit safeproject.us.

