Detroit Lakes, MN Based Label, Simplicity 26 Records, Signs New Deal with Orlando, FL Based Haitian Artist 'Klo'

DETROIT LAKES, Minn., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klo; a Haitian artist based out of Orlando, Florida, has joined forces with Simplicity 26 Records; a label based out of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, to distribute her newest album. KLO is an acronym for "Kreyol's Latest Obsession", also an affectionate and intimate nickname for "Clonide"; which infectiously transcends in KLO's new sound and music concept. Born Clonide Telfort, she is native to the beautiful island of Haiti.

Simplicity 26 Records Artist Klo

Klo is a up and coming artist and her highly anticipated new album is a joint venture between her team at Sunai Paradise Music and Simplicity 26 Records. Growing up listening to and emulating some of her favorite pop artists; in the likes of Whitney Houston, Regina Bell, Patti LaBelle, Irene Cara, and Denise Williams, she began her quest to become a singer/songwriter within the realms of her own ethnic culture. The Haitian style of "Kompa" music resonated with Klo from a young age and can be heard presently in her music style. She eventually sang background vocals for artists such as world renowned Emeline Michel, Jacques Sauveur Jean (Jackito), Jean Claude Guillaume, and Abner G. Ultimately, sharing the stage with Haitian Pop music icons D-zine, Nu-Look, Zenglen, Carimi, and T-Vice, to name a few. In 2011, Klo produced and released "EXHALE"; her first solo CD album, followed up with several singles and music videos. She has since shared the bill with the legendary Orchestre Septentrional; as well as, headlining Zouk Jam NYC in 2016, alongside Zouk genre mega stars; Eric Virgal, Leila Chicot, Thierry Cham and Paôla Gabriel.

In 2020, Klo and her team at Sunai Paradise Music; in conjunction with Simplicity 26 Records, put in motion the design of a new sound in order to further showcase Klo's virtuoso as a songstress and songwriter. The result is an eccentric cross-genre fusion of commercially written and produced music, greatly complemented by the very distinctive sound of Klo's exotic and sultry, rhythmically slick singing. "Why Tonight" and "Luv's So Good" are 2 of her newest tracks being featured in the EP which is set to be released worldwide this spring/summer of 2021 by Simplicity 26 Records. This will be quickly followed up by the album Klo is currently in the works of. An awe-inspiring singer, songwriter, and artist; Klo's journey continues…

