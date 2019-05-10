Detroit Mercy Law Offers Limited Time Discount on Online Intellectual Property Training

DETROIT, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Detroit Mercy School of Law is offering a limited time 25% off discount on tuition for new students enrolling in their online Certificate in Law - Intellectual Property program for the May 28th term start. New students can apply the discount to individual courses during the summer term or to a commitment to the entire four-course program (which can be completed in less than one year).

The part-time, 100% online program was developed specifically to address the increasing demand on individuals and organizations to safeguard their intellectual property (IP) assets, such as inventions, marks, technological innovations, and artistic works. Detroit Mercy Law's expert faculty provide critical training for a range of professionals, including inventors, scientists, developers, engineers, designers, artists, writers, investors, and entrepreneurs, as well as those who manage intellectual property or cybersecurity, or work in the legal field.

Program faculty member Wissam Aoun says he has witnessed a growing desire of professionals to learn about this important area of the law without having to attend law school and obtain a J.D. degree. "We created and designed this program in response to the growth in the intellectual property field in the past 15 years. The Certificate in Law teaches participants about intellectual property and cybersecurity laws, the legal protection of ideas and works, and monitoring and managing their intellectual property after legal protection has been obtained."

The summer seven-week term beginning on May 28th will offer three available courses: Introduction to Intellectual Property, Trademark and Marketing Law, and Cyberspace and Cybersecurity Law. All courses are taught by prestigious and highly accomplished Detroit Mercy Law faculty and cover established and emerging patent, trademark, copyright, and cybersecurity laws essential to today's job markets.

"The Certificate in Law continues the school's tradition of preparing students for real-world situations by learning the law through innovative types of study," says Law School Dean, Phyllis Crocker.

To learn more about the online program, visit http://lawschool.udmercy.edu/certificate or contact cil@udmercy.edu for details on the tuition discount.

About University of Detroit Mercy School of Law

University of Detroit Mercy School of Law in Detroit, Michigan was founded in 1912. The School is approved by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

