Detroit Red Wings Renew and Expand BetMGM Strategic Partnership

DETROIT, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Red Wings announced today they have renewed and expanded their strategic partnership with BetMGM, a market-leading sports betting and gaming platform joint venture between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings (LSE: GVC).

"We're thrilled to expand our relationship with BetMGM," said Peter Kent, Detroit Red Wings Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "We'll continue to work together to provide innovative and engaging experiences for the fans of Hockeytown."

As part of the multi-year deal, BetMGM will continue to have an on-ice logo at Little Caesars Arena, along with in-venue signage, fan promotions and a sponsored presence on the Red Wings' digital platforms. The District Detroit mobile app will also feature the BetMGM Stats Module, providing Red Wings fans access to betting odds and statistics next season.

BetMGM Chief Marketing Officer Matt Prevost said, "The Red Wings are an iconic part of Michigan and the city of Detroit and have been a great partner to both BetMGM and MGM Resorts. Little Caesars Arena is just steps away from the BetMGM Sports Lounge at MGM Grand Detroit, and as BetMGM continues to build its hockey offerings, we look forward to welcoming Red Wings fans before and after games."

David Tsai, President, Midwest Group, MGM Resorts, said, "There is plenty of passion for hockey across Michigan, and all of us at MGM Grand Detroit eagerly await the opportunity to entertain Red Wings fans at our BetMGM Sports Lounge, Detroit's premier destination to watch and bet on sports. We're committed to providing guests with a fun, world-class experience during hockey season and beyond."

As BetMGM and MGM Resorts continue to expand and evolve its sports betting platforms, responsible gambling education remains a key focus. GameSense is an industry-leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), focusing on positive, transparent and proactive conversations with players about how to gamble responsibly. The program comes alive through personal interactions between guests and trained staff based at each property's M life Rewards desk. In addition to speaking to trained employees – known as GameSense Advisors – guests also utilize interactive GameSense touchscreens and educational materials and other resources found at the M life Rewards Desk. Players can also visit www.mgmresorts.com/gamesense.

About The Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings hockey club, an Original Six member of the National Hockey League and 11-time Stanley Cup Champion, was purchased by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1982. Under Ilitch ownership, the team has won four Stanley Cup championships, six Presidents' Trophies as the NHL's regular season champion, and 16 division titles. Other Ilitch companies in the food, sports and entertainment industries include: Little Caesars Pizza, Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, the Detroit Tigers, Olympia Entertainment, Olympia Development of Michigan, Little Caesars Fundraising, Ilitch Holdings, Inc., MotorCity Casino Hotel and Champion Foods. The Ilitch Companies also maintain a joint venture interest in 313 Presents. For more information, visit www.DetroitRedWings.com.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming platform by BetMGM LLC, the joint venture between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings Plc (LSE: GVC). Based in New Jersey, the company was established in July 2018 to create a world-class sports betting and online gaming platform in the United States, in order to take advantage of the new opportunities created by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the U.S. federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA). Utilizing GVC's US-licensed, state-of-the-art proprietary technology platform, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM and partypoker. The company has exclusive access to MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. For more information, visit www.roardigital.com.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

About MGM Grand Detroit

The only Forbes Four-Star hotel in Detroit, the AAA Four Diamond Award-winning MGM Grand Detroit is the city's first and only downtown hotel, gaming and entertainment destination built from the ground up. The hotel features 400 chic and stylish guest rooms, including nine rooftop VIP suites and 56 opulent corner suites. Guests enjoy signature restaurants including the hotel's own sports pub, TAP at MGM Grand Detroit; casual dining options; several bars and lounges; Detroit's premier sports betting destination, BetMGM Sports Lounge; and the only Topgolf Swing Suite and only resort-style spa in Southeast Michigan. More than 30,000 square feet of meeting space hosts everything from large corporate events to intimate black-tie affairs. MGM Grand Detroit is a wholly owned subsidiary of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information, visit mgmgranddetroit.com or call toll free at (877) 888-2121.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including BetMGM's ability to expand in new or existing jurisdictions. Management has based forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the effects of economic and market conditions in the jurisdictions in which BetMGM operates, competition with other iGaming and sports betting platforms, the timing and costs of expanding in new jurisdictions as well as obtaining and maintaining the required permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions. In providing forward-looking statements, BetMGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

