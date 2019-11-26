Detroit Students Partner with Operation Gratitude to Send Letters to Previous and Current Military Members

DETROIT, Nov. 26, 2019 ­/PRNewswire/ -- By putting pen to paper with a thankful heart, Pembroke Academy scholars displayed the school's monthly Moral Focus virtue, gratitude, by partnering with Operation Gratitude to write and send 247 letters to our country's heroes and express thanks for their selfless service.

Operation Gratitude is a non-profit organization that aims to "forge strong bonds between Americans and their military and first responder heroes through volunteer service projects, acts of gratitude, and meaningful engagements in communities nationwide." Since its inception in 2003, Operation Gratitude has delivered 8 million handwritten letters.

Each grade level focused on a different line of servicemen and women. Kindergarten and first-grade students wrote to new recruits, who have recently completed Boot Camp and have sworn to serve for the next four or more years. Second- and sixth-grade students crafted letters to deployed troops, while third graders wrote to veterans. Fourth-grade students wrote to first responders and fifth graders sent their letters to wounded heroes and caregivers.

In addition to the academic learning opportunity this provided students with, it aligned with the school's unique Moral Focus curriculum, which focuses on teaching students to be well-rounded individuals by incorporating virtues like gratitude, respect, and self-control into daily lessons.

"This partnership is a perfect fit for Pembroke Academy because it aligns with Principal Glenn's passion for building strong moral character in every student at Pembroke Academy," said Uche Uchendu, English-language arts academic specialist at Pembroke Academy.

Not only were scholars excited and supportive of this project, but parents too! Nicole Knight, parent of a kindergarten scholar, shared "It is vital to teach children to send appreciation to our troops for everything they have done for us and their bravery."

"Pembroke Academy scholars are proud to make a difference to our servicemen and women! We look forward to participating in this school-wide initiative again next year and encourage other schools to do the same," said Uchendu.

