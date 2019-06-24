Detroit Tigers Pink Out the Park Friday, July 19, continues eight year tradition, bringing Fans and Community Together to Raise Awareness of Breast Health

"Pink Out The Park stands for a such significant cause and we are proud to continue working with a such wonderful and caring partner in the Karmanos Cancer Institute," said Chris Granger, group president, Sports and Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings. "Bringing fans, coaches and players together to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research is important to all of us with the Detroit Tigers, and we are honored to host this meaningful event at Comerica Park."

The first 10,000 fans will receive a pink Tigers visor, courtesy of Kroger.

"Kroger is proud to continue its partnership with the Detroit Tigers and Pink Out the Park," said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager for Kroger. "No one should ever feel alone in the fight against cancer. We are all in this together, so let's honor those we have lost, and support those that are fighting and continuing to survive."

Activities will raise awareness of breast health throughout the game, including the special pre-game ceremony that will involve more than 350 breast cancer survivors on the field; ceremonial first pitches by three breast cancer survivors; in-game awareness promotions; and an inspiring ballpark tribute by Tigers fans holding up Pink Out the Park cheer cards during one of the innings. In addition, select in-park merchandise sales will benefit breast cancer research at Karmanos Cancer Institute.

Pink Out the Park ticket packages at various prices are available now at www.tigers.com/pinkout and will include a Detroit Tigers pink fanny pack and a $5 donation to support breast cancer research at Karmanos.

"Pink Out the Park continues to be a wonderful, family-friendly event and one that inspires our community to make a difference," said Gerold Bepler, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, Karmanos Cancer Institute.

"Thanks to the outstanding generosity of the Detroit Tigers, Kroger, media sponsors FOX Sports Detroit and Entercom Radio Detroit, and the wonderful fans, Pink Out the Park donations have resulted in more than $121,000 over the past seven years to support breast cancer research at Karmanos."

Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society, it's estimated that 9,310 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in Michigan this year alone.

"This disease has no boundaries; it can impact younger and older women, women of all cultural and economic backgrounds, and even men can get breast cancer," said Katrina Studvent, chief development officer at Karmanos Cancer Institute.

"As a 13-year breast cancer survivor who has attended Pink Out the Park for many years, seeing Comerica Park filled with fans wearing pink, supporting all those impacted by breast cancer while helping to raise awareness and funds to support research, is a welcoming motivator for all of us to encourage women to get screened.

"Please join us on July 19, wear pink to the game and continue to help us raise awareness of breast health and support cancer research."

For more information about the Detroit Tigers' Pink Out the Park, visit www.tigers.com/pinkout.

About the Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers, Inc., a charter member of the American League in 1901, have won four World Series and 11 American League pennants. The Tigers play their home games at Comerica Park located within The District Detroit, one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country. For more information about the Tigers and the Ilitch Companies, visit Tigers.com, DistrictDetroit.com and IlitchCompanies.com.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is headquartered in Detroit, with 15 locations throughout Michigan. As part of McLaren, Karmanos is the largest cancer care and research network in the state. It is among the nation's best cancer centers as one of the National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the United States and the only one located in metro Detroit. Karmanos cancer experts focus solely on cancer to prevent, detect and treat as well as eradicate all forms of cancer. Its long-term partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine enhances the collaboration of critical research and academics related to cancer care. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

