Detroit's Waymark Chosen Over Lyft For "Best New Tech" Award at 2018 Digital Dealer Conference in Las Vegas

DETROIT, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit-based Waymark, an online platform for making premium video ads in seconds, took home the "Best New Tech" award at the Digital Dealer Conference held earlier this month in Las Vegas. Eight-hundred of the highest-grossing auto dealers from across the country attend Digital Dealer to discover new technology each year. Waymark's CEO Nathan Labenz pitched Waymark to attendees in a "Shark-Tank" style showdown, winning a "People's choice" award against stiff competition that included Lyft and 7 other companies serving the auto dealer market.

Lyft presented their concierge product that enables dealers to schedule rides for their customers, but ultimately the audience found Waymark's video solution to be more appealing.

"We were thrilled to be selected over such stiff competition," said Waymark's Labenz. "Our goal is to empower businesses of all sizes and industries to make exceptional video ads. From small businesses that have never made a video to large brands that are already investing heavily in production, video is a massive pain point. We offer a new approach that has achieved buzz and excitement among advertisers. Instead of commissioning original work, advertisers can visit Waymark and shop for exactly what they need, right from their computer or phone."

Labenz added, "The digital dealer award validates our work in the auto space. We are focused on bridging the gap between small business and the future of video. The line between traditional TV and internet video is disappearing, and the world's largest telecom, cable, and content companies are investing heavily and competing fiercely to own the content and advertising platforms of the future. By solving the key challenge of scalable video production, our product puts us at the center of the action and positions us to help advertisers reach customers through whatever platform suits them best."

The Digital Dealer award caps an eventful 18 months for Waymark, during which the startup:

Launched their video creation platform;

Won the Google Demo Day "Game Changer" award in June 2017 ;

; Became an official Facebook & Instagram marketing partner;

Were named finalists for ProductHunt's B2B Product of the Year;

Won the Ad-to-Action Award for "Best Creative" from the Local Search Association.

More information about Waymark can be found at https://waymark.com.

