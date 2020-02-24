Deutsch & Lipner Investigates UBS's Yield Enhancement Strategy Program

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deutsch & Lipner, a leading law firm protecting investors' rights since 1985, is investigating UBS Financial Service's YES ("Yield Enhancement Strategy") program.

Deutsch & Lipner is now prosecuting its first YES arbitration against UBS.

UBS's YES program is a complex short-option / short volatility strategy. It was unsuitable for investors whose investment objective is income or whose risk tolerance is moderate or low.

In Fall 2018, investors in the YES program lost approximately 20% of the capital they committed to YES.

The YES strategy was recommended to Deutsch & Lipner's client by Wittenberg Holmes Partners, a broker team operating from UBS's office at 1285 Avenue of the Americas, NY. The investment manager who oversaw the YES strategy, Matthew Buchsbaum, already has 22 pending complaints on his BrokerCheck record, including one for $100 million.

Documents Deutsch & Lipner reviewed show that, in November 2018, UBS saw that the equity markets were already exhibiting increasing volatility. The UBS YES managers ignored the warning signs. UBS Financial Advisors continued to recommend YES to clients; the program threw off very high fees.

In December 2018, investors' YES accounts fell precipitously.

Deutsch & Lipner would like to speak to UBS investors who were sold the YES strategy. These investors may be important witnesses who can provide valuable information about UBS's practices, or otherwise corroborate our client's case. Deutsch & Lipner would also like to speak to former UBS Financial Advisors whose business was hurt by the YES debacle.

Deutsch & Lipner has reason to believe that ~600 UBS households were put into the YES program by UBS; the global bank charged a hefty annual 1.75% of committed capital to these now-injured investors.

The experienced attorneys at Deutsch & Lipner offer free confidential consultations. Deutsch & Lipner can be reached at 516-294-8899 or at DeutschLipner.com

If you have information concerning either the YES program or Wittenberg Holmes Partners, please call Seth E. Lipner at 516-294-8899

Deutsch & Lipner has a long history of litigating with UBS. From 2008 to 2015, they successfully represented over 100 investor-clients in arbitrations involving UBS's sale of Structured Products. In 2015, Deutsch & Lipner won a $5 million arbitration award (including $1 million in punitive damages) against UBS in a case involving a former UBS Financial Advisor who was misled into recommending Lehman Brothers Structured Products to his clients.

