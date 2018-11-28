Deutsche Bank Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation Of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft - DB

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ("Deutsche Bank" or the "Company") (NYSE: DB) resulting from allegations that Deutsche Bank and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 29, 2018, The New York Times published an article titled, Deutsche Bank Offices Are Searched in Money Laundering Investigation, stating that "[o]ne hundred seventy officers searched the headquarters of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt and five other sites in the area early Thursday as part of a money-laundering investigation involving hundreds of millions of euros." The article further stated that "[t]wo employees, who were not publicly identified but whose ages were given as 50 and 46, and other 'unidentified people in positions of authority' are suspected of failing to report possible money laundering for transactions worth 311 million euros, or more than $350 million."

On this news, Deutsche Bank's stock fell sharply during intra-day trading on November 29, 2018, damaging investors.

