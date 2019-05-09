Deutsche Hospitality Banks On Discover The World As Its GSA In India

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover the World announced today that it now represents Deutsche Hospitality in India alongside the other countries of France, United Kingdom, Ireland, United States and Russia.

Deutsche Hospitality's Vice President of Group Sales Daniela Lindner said, "We have great experience with Discover the World representing us in other countries. We wanted a trusted partner to enable us to expand our corporate and MICE opportunities."

"We are pleased Deutsche Hospitality has put their trust in us once again and this time in India," said Ian Murray, Discover the World's Executive Vice President. "With us being so familiar with all of the hotel brands under the operation of Deutsche Hospitality, it will make it very easy to set up and begin selling and marketing their five well-known hotel brands—Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City and IntercityHotel and Zleep Hotels—in India."

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as a leader in global travel distribution and its success in developing a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries capable of exceptional representation performance is unmatched. With a portfolio of nearly 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, Discover the World remains a dominant innovator for the travel industry.

About Deutsche Hospitality

Deutsche Hospitality brings together five separate hotel brands under a single umbrella. Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts has 60 hotels housed in historic traditional buildings and lively city residences and also offers health and beauty oases set at the very heart of nature. MAXX by Steigenberger is a new and charismatic concept which places the focus on the essential in accordance with its motto "MAXXimize your stay". Jax in the City branded hotels reflect metropolitan lifestyle and draw upon the local music and cultural scene. IntercityHotel offers more than 40 upper mid-range urban hotels, all of which are located within easy walking distance of railway stations or airports. And Zleep Hotels is a well-known and successful hotel brand in Scandinavia, which offer service and design at a great rate for the many. The portfolio of Deutsche Hospitality currently includes almost 150 hotels on three continents, 30 of which are in the pipeline.

