Deutsche Hospitality expands its presence in Oman

FRANKFURT, Germany and NIZWA, Oman, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deutsche Hospitality is expanding its presence in the Sultanate of Oman. On 15 August, the group has opened a second hotel operating under the Intercity brand name. The hotel is situated in Nizwa at the edge of the Hadschar mountain range and surrounded by the Nizwa Grand Mall and the Aqua Water Park. Set in an oasis, the city of Nizwa is considered to be a cultural centre and is the historic trading centre of the Sultanate.

The IntercityHotel Nizwa will offer 120 guest rooms and suites, a restaurant, a café and an Aqua Pool Bar. Health and beauty spa facilities will comprise a gym, a steam bath and a rooftop pool. The hotel's luxurious Ballroom will be able to accommodate up to 700 people and stage unforgettable weddings, family celebrations and business events. Three combinable conference rooms will also provide additional options for meetings.

"We are delighted to be establishing a further IntercityHotel in Oman," explained Thomas Willms, CEO, Deutsche Hospitality. "Oman offers fantastic holiday destinations and an outstanding host culture. Our guests in Nizwa will be provided with a new international hotel with superb services that combine bot European and Arab influences."

Deutsche Hospitality has been operating in the Sultanate since 2016, when the IntercityHotel Salalah opened. Nizwa exudes historic flair and is considered to be both a centre and a link between various parts of the country because it lies between the routes connecting Muscat and Salalah. It is also highly popular amongst domestic travellers. "The huge Ballroom, the rooftop pool and the events rooms are all USPs for us in this wonderful city," said Anees Shinnara, General Manager of the IntercityHotel Nizwa. "The whole team is ready to fire the enthusiasm of our guests."

IntercityHotel is a Deutsche Hospitality brand which stands for modern upper mid-range urban hotels. IntercityHotels are located within easy walking distance of airports or railway stations. Guests also benefit from a "FreeCityTicket" scheme, which enables them to use local public transport free of charge. The IntercityHotels portfolio includes more than 40 hotels in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Oman and China, and 20 further properties are currently at the development stage. Deutsche Hospitality operates four further brands. Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts boast 60 hotels housed in historic traditional buildings and lively city residences and also offer health and beauty oases set at the very heart of nature. MAXX by Steigenberger is a new and charismatic concept which places the focus on the essential in accordance with its motto "MAXXimize your stay," whilst Jaz in the City branded hotels reflect metropolitan lifestyle and draw upon the local music and cultural scene. Zleep Hotels provide quality and design at an affordable price in Denmark and Sweden.

