Devan Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Antimicrobial Technology with Unique Quaternized Silane Chemistry

"By providing non-migrating antimicrobial technology for the textile industry, Devan plugs the safety and performance gaps inherent in current inorganic and organic antimicrobial agents. Its antimicrobial technology, unlike silver- or triclosan-based technology, comprises non-migrating monomers and prepolymers such as organo-functional silane," said Monami Dey Industry Manager. "The organo-silane polymers are covalently bonded and polymerized to the textile surface as a coating via padding, exhaust, and spraying techniques. The coating forms a non-leaching reactive surface and destroys the microbes on contact, without releasing harmful components into the environment."

Devan provides its products under the trade name Bi-OME in three innovative variants: Bi-OMEAntiviral, Bi-OME Quick-Dry, and Bi-OME Stretch. The Bi-OMEAntiviral products, when applied on polyester or cotton fabric in a small concentration of 3 percent, reduce infectivity in the coronaviridae family by 99.59 percent on unwashed samples and 97.25 percent after multiple washes. New published data from 3th party tests have demonstrated a SARS-COV-2 virus reduction rate of 99,96% after 30 minutes and a wash resistance of 98,5% after 25 washes. The Bi-OME Stretch combines the antimicrobial solution with elastic stretch properties so that even after multiple washes the fabric can return to the original state for best fit. Meanwhile, the Bi-OME Quick-Dry combines the antimicrobial solution with advanced moisture management properties, which allows odor control with faster evaporation to promote quick cooling and comfort in sportswear.

Unlike disinfectants and alcohol-based gels, these solution attributes have significant potential to reduce secondary bacterial or viral infections and provide better hygiene, durability, and scent in textiles. They can be used for both woven and non-woven applications such as sportswear, socks and underwear, towels, mattresses and pillows, aviation textiles, and even carpets and curtains. The technology can also be used in surgical drapes, sponges, linen, and hospital garments. Significantly, Devan has a footprint in major textile hubs, with production units in Europe and the United States, and it works with major retailers to distribute its products across the globe.

"Devan is working towards sustainability and green chemistry. For instance, its technology does not contain any harmful solvents such as formaldehyde or polychlorinated phenols and fulfills the regulatory obligations of the EU BPR," noted Dey. "Its commitment to promoting sustainability in textile finishes with a strong focus on GMO-free, kosher, as well as halal certifications, and recyclability has given the company an edge in launching new products at an accelerated pace to match customers' most pressing concerns and demands."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

