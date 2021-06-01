Develop Kicks Off Summer of Skills With $99.99 Data Academy And 30-Day Free Trial

Develop's Data Academy includes over a dozen workshops and hundreds of courses that teach advanced- and expert-level technical skills with hands-on exercises, real-world data sets, and instructor-led demonstrations. The courses are available on nearly any device, and include helpful knowledge checks and course completion certificates to document and show off subscribers' progress.

"Data Science and Artificial Intelligence are two of the fastest-growing job areas, and skilled professionals are needed in every industry," said Kevin Pawsey, CEO. "At Develop, we're focused on providing professionals with the skills they need to move into these key roles. We're excited to be able to offer this massive library of courses at an irresistible price for the summer."

Develop recently added a new "Data with R" learning path to its Data Academy , focused on teaching subscribers how to use R for applied unsupervised learning, statistics and data science, and data wrangling and data visualization.

This $99.99 annual pricing is available for new subscribers. Signing up is simple - visit Develop.com to start learning valuable skills .

Develop is also continuing its 30-day free trial offer for all of its skills training subscriptions, including:

The Foundation Subscription provides learners with essential knowledge over a broad range of topics including project management, software development, cybersecurity, cloud technologies, and more.





provides learners with essential knowledge over a broad range of topics including project management, software development, cybersecurity, cloud technologies, and more. The Data Academy provides extensive data science training and hundreds of hands-on exercises and instructor-led demonstrations to build skills in major growth areas such as big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.





provides extensive data science training and hundreds of hands-on exercises and instructor-led demonstrations to build skills in major growth areas such as big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The Cybersecurity Academy offers training with a live practice lab environment that builds in-demand skills in Cybersecurity focusing on implementing, managing and auditing Linux to start.

To learn more, visit Develop.com .

About Develop

Develop is an online learning platform that enables business and technology professionals to get ahead in the tech-driven world.



SOURCE Develop

Related Links

https://develop.com

