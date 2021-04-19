Developed by Bottle Rocket, SCL Health launches new app that Empowers Patients During the Pandemic to Take Active Role In Their Health

DALLAS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Bottle Rocket (an Ogilvy Experience company), SCL Health has launched a new streamlined experience that empowers its patients to take a more active role in their health. Through the new SCL Health app, patients can schedule appointments, connect to a doctor virtually using their smartphone, access health and wellness tips, and receive important medical reminders. The easy-to-navigate front-end user experience gives patients the ability to make informed decisions about their care options, with a 24/7 virtual access point.

Terri Casterton, SCL Health's Vice President, Innovation & Virtual Health states, "It is up to healthcare systems to meet the changing needs of our consumers in order to make a positive impact on health. This is a scalable platform that can bend with changing consumer needs, shift with value pools, and blend with leading-edge technologies for years to come. This new easy-to-use tool is not only great for consumers and patients today, but also serves as a solid foundation to build additional functionality within a seamless experience in the future."