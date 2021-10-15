Developer breaks ground on office building that will become their new HQ!

On site features will include EV charging stations, a covered front porch offering, and a detached two-car garage. "The garage can function as a future common fitness space and storage space for the team, which will include space for bicycles." As Tyler stated, "It will be an uncommon offering, but part of my approach is to encourage physical activity with my team."

On the inside, a two-floor creative environment including a beautifully appointed lobby, full kitchen, forward-thinking conference room, a drafting room to review large-printed plans, custom private offices for the team of advisors, and flex space for team members or guests to utilize.

"Many boutique real estate companies announce new office developments, but not many can say that it will also serve as their new headquarters. We're happy to be in this category." Tyler said, "Bennett Development, an affiliated Company that develops multi-family and commercial buildings will manage this project. This project marks the first office development for the Company."

"This has been a vision of mine for many years. Due to the amazing team of staff and advisors, it is a vision that can be executed now. I am truly blessed to have a team that genuinely enjoys working together." Tyler explained, "It was time to stop leasing space and practice what we preach, developing and owning real estate. We will be seeking new members to join our amazing team and look forward to showcasing this amazing project."

We await the completion of this project in the Summer/Fall of 2022 to invite our colleagues over to see our new digs and maybe call it their new second home.



For more information on our office development, please contact Tyler Bennett, CEO at 732.837.4153.

SOURCE Bennett Realty & Development

