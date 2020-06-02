Developer in Orlando Market Bucks Trend by Offering Ranch-Sized Waterfront Properties Near the City

It's popularity has always made it an attractive location for developers, but especially now, with the current explosive growth Orlando is experiencing .The scarcity of available land, however, means most new developments in this area have tended to be high-density residential, condos, townhouses and apartments.

This June, by appointment only, a new development is debuting on the market, featuring "Ranch Sized Waterfront Building Lots", with all the amenities of a residential gated community, according to the developer. For more information on the property, visit www.hiddenriverlakes.com. This is a significant departure from the high-density communities usually offered. "It's as rare as it gets in this area. Large acreage with dockable waterfrontage, with city sewer and water and no CDD fees is unheard of.", said Terry Clayton, the Managing Partner of Hidden River Lakes, the name given to this collection of private equestrian friendly properties. "These are 10 times the size of a typical building lot "he added. The prices for dockable waterfront property start at $119,900, which is extremely competitive with even the smaller properties in the area.

Highlights of Community:

All properties either waterfront or lake access

All waterfront lots are dockable

City water and sewer

High speed internet and underground utilities

Gated and private with new paved roads (Curb & Gutter)

Community owned boat ramp and park

Minutes to Downtown Tavares and Historic Mount Dora

Access to Harris Chain of Lakes

Nearby Golf Courses

June 20th is the Grand Opening of the community in the midst of its construction phase. The developer expects to sell out his unique inventory of properties in pre-construction, based on the preliminary interest in the community, its low pricing and the high demand for buildable acreage in general in this area, learn more about the developer here: https://hiddenriverlakes.com/about-us/

If you are interested in receiving an invitation to the Grand Opening, the developer can be contacted at: 877-928-5263 or www.hiddenriverlakes.com

SOURCE Gulf Atlantic Land Sales, LLC Broker