Developer of the World's First Instant COVID-19 Test, Blink Science, Inc., Will Help Lead Global Medical Passport Initiatives

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Science, Inc., a global company that is revolutionizing point-of-care medical diagnostics and data systems, will lead global initiatives to unify medical passports.

Blink Science will help drive international, public-private coalitions such as The Commons Project and the Vaccination Credential Initiative as they leverage technology to safeguard public health and enable individuals to share verified health data. Other coalition members include Carin, Cerner, Epic, Evernorth, IBM Watson, Mayo Clinic, Microsoft, Mitre, Oracle, Safe Health, and Salesforce.

"Our mission is to help keep life and economies going across the globe, safely and vibrantly.," Doherty said. Tweet this

Blink Science is developing blinkPASSPORT™ — an app-based medical passport platform that will empower individuals to carry their own verified COVID-19 test results and vaccination records on their phones and tablets and share them securely. Organizations and venues will use the companion blinkVERIFY™ app to scan blinkPASSPORT QR codes and grant or deny entry to blinkPASSPORT holders.

"Blink Science's tagline is 'Blink. Test. Go.'," said Eric Doherty, Blink Science President. "This is because our test results will be instant and will instantly appear in our blinkPASSPORT system. This allows everyone who tests negative to keep going and everyone who tests positive to get the immediate care and treatment they need. When it comes to COVID-19 testing, instant is valuable because it will be the key to returning life to normal. Our mission is to help keep life and economies going across the globe, safely and vibrantly."

Blink Science Chief Information Officer Chuck Harvey leads the deployment of the blinkPASSPORT System team. "As we've all learned, COVID-19 test results are time-critical," Harvey said. "Because our testing device will be portable and instant, it will allow people to be tested immediately before traveling or entering public locations. These results will simultaneously upload to blinkPASSPORT and can be presented as entry credentials."

About Blink Science

At Blink Science, we endeavor to bring high-tech, low-cost diagnostic tools to the global medical community. Our goal is to revolutionize point-of-care testing to ensure safe, fast, precise diagnosis and treatment for acute and chronic conditions that impact people throughout the world.

Test. Blink. Go.

https://www.blinkscience.com/

Twitter @blinksci

LinkedIn @blinksci

