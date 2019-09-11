Developers Across Europe Descend on The Hague for 2019 Cloud Foundry Europe Summit

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Foundry Foundation , home to open source projects helping build the future of cloud applications, opened its 2019 European Cloud Foundry Summit in The Hague, The Netherlands today.

In addition to announcements from the Foundation, member companies in the ecosystem including Altoros, anynines, Aqua Security, Continuous Delivery Alliance, evoila, Pivotal, Stark & Wayne, and Swisscom had news to share. The Summit, which takes place today and tomorrow, is supported by Diamond sponsor Pivotal and Platinum sponsor VMware.

"Cloud Foundry is committed to ensuring developers can focus on what matters to them: building applications and writing code. Summit puts developers front and center to share their stories with our European community," said Abby Kearns, executive director, Cloud Foundry Foundation. "Nearly 40 percent of our users report that application development takes less than one day with Cloud Foundry. Developers from across Europe are here to meet with and learn from their peers to maximize their productivity."

Widespread adoption of Cloud Foundry continues to increase, with broad deployment within user organizations nearly doubling from 24 percent in 2017 to 45 percent in 2019, according to new findings in the 2019 Cloud Foundry User Survey . Download the report here .

The Foundation also revealed that Project Eirini , announced at the 2018 Europe Summit, is already being supported by all Certified Providers of Cloud Foundry less than one year after its launch , with multiple technical previews in the market. This momentum, underscored by findings from the Cloud Foundry User Survey, further indicates that Cloud Foundry is the de facto developer experience for Kubernetes users in the enterprise.

The Foundation also announced updates to key Cloud Foundry projects, including Stratos and Project Quarks. Project Stratos, the open source user interface for the Cloud Foundry community led by the team at SUSE, has officially graduated from an incubating project to a core Cloud Foundry project. The Project Quarks team has announced the project is entering beta and will be available for early trials by Cloud Foundry users.

Finally, the Cloud Foundry Foundation recently announced the rollout of its updated Cloud Foundry Certified Developer exam. Version 2.0 of the exam is now generally available and can be completed online. The new exam content reflects the latest features of the Cloud Foundry platform and is tailored to the developers who use and build on Cloud Foundry every day.

News from Certified Providers includes:

Pivotal introduced the alpha version of Pivotal Application Service (PAS) on Kubernetes , as well as new products based on PAS features that improve the developer and operator experience when using Kubernetes. Earlier this year, the company introduced the first two products: general availability of Pivotal Spring Runtime and the alpha version of Pivotal Service Mesh. In July, Pivotal introduced the alpha version of the third product, Pivotal Build Service. The alpha version of RabbitMQ on Kubernetes will be available soon.

introduced the alpha version of , as well as new products based on PAS features that improve the developer and operator experience when using Kubernetes. Earlier this year, the company introduced the first two products: general availability of Pivotal Spring Runtime and the alpha version of Pivotal Service Mesh. In July, Pivotal introduced the alpha version of the third product, Pivotal Build Service. The alpha version of RabbitMQ on Kubernetes will be available soon. Swisscom is announcing new features to bring the developer experience on Swisscom Application Cloud to a new level: one single Swisscom login, multiple buildpack support, newly enabled v3 APIs and more. After a successful market entry with selected customers in the beginning of the year, Swisscom will announce general availability of its PKS-based container service in its Enterprise Service Cloud. Swisscom is committed to the future architectural direction of the Cloud Foundry ecosystem and has great interest in Eirini and Quarks projects and respective possibilities to further develop its PaaS solution by leveraging Kubernetes.

Ecosystem news includes:

The Continuous Delivery Alliance , comprised of Foundation members Resilient Scale, Super Orbital, and Stark & Wayne, in addition to TechFlow, announced it has been selected by the General Services Administration's (GSA) Technology Transformation Service (TTS) to support and improve its cloud.gov platform. The cloud.gov platform, built on Cloud Foundry's open source ecosystem, allows development teams to focus on products that serve their agency's mission without the need to manage underlying server infrastructure or overspend on compliance.

, comprised of Foundation members Resilient Scale, Super Orbital, and Stark & Wayne, in addition to TechFlow, announced it has been selected by the General Services Administration's (GSA) Technology Transformation Service (TTS) to support and improve its cloud.gov platform. The cloud.gov platform, built on Cloud Foundry's open source ecosystem, allows development teams to focus on products that serve their agency's mission without the need to manage underlying server infrastructure or overspend on compliance. Altoros has completed the process of upgrading BOSH stemcells within its line-up of Pivotal Cloud Foundry tiles — which includes Heartbeat monitoring, as well as ready-to-go solutions for Jenkins , Elasticsearch , Cassandra , Log Search , and AWS . PCF tiles are packaged tools that can be integrated into Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), enabling developers to use third-party services, such as databases, DevOps tools, etc. The updated Xenial stemcells are designed to avoid exposure to security vulnerabilities, ensuring safer deployments. In addition, the Jenkins tile was updated to support Pivotal Cloud Foundry v2.6, which was released in June 2019 . This will enable enterprise users to build their CI/CD pipelines while enjoying the functionality of the latest PCF release. The work focused on upgrading other five tiles to support PCF v2.6 is in progress.

has completed the process of upgrading BOSH stemcells within its line-up of Pivotal Cloud Foundry tiles — which includes monitoring, as well as ready-to-go solutions for , , , , and . PCF tiles are packaged tools that can be integrated into Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), enabling developers to use third-party services, such as databases, DevOps tools, etc. The updated Xenial stemcells are designed to avoid exposure to security vulnerabilities, ensuring safer deployments. In addition, the Jenkins tile was updated to support Pivotal Cloud Foundry v2.6, which was released in . This will enable enterprise users to build their CI/CD pipelines while enjoying the functionality of the latest PCF release. The work focused on upgrading other five tiles to support PCF v2.6 is in progress. anynines announced an extension of their a9s Platform offering with a9s Containers including an on-demand Kubernetes (K8s) service, a container registry service based on a9s Harbor, as well as a container console to manage K8s clusters. a9s Containers provide a combination of Harbor, on-demand K8s, and integration with the Cloud Foundry Application Runtime. a9s Harbor offers customers on-demand provisioning of their own dedicated container registry based on Harbor to work seamlessly with a9s K8s. Leveraging BOSH provides customers the same operational experience no matter where they are deploying, from in-house environments to multi-cloud ecosystems. a9s K8s and a9s Harbor come with a Prometheus integration out of the box and provide flexible logging integration with a9s LogMe. Additionally, these services provide a Service Broker that offers the user a simple API to provision, manage, and update their dedicated K8s clusters and container registries on-demand.

announced an with a9s Containers including an on-demand Kubernetes (K8s) service, a container registry service based on a9s Harbor, as well as a container console to manage K8s clusters. a9s Containers provide a combination of Harbor, on-demand K8s, and integration with the Cloud Foundry Application Runtime. a9s Harbor offers customers on-demand provisioning of their own dedicated container registry based on Harbor to work seamlessly with a9s K8s. Leveraging BOSH provides customers the same operational experience no matter where they are deploying, from in-house environments to multi-cloud ecosystems. a9s K8s and a9s Harbor come with a Prometheus integration out of the box and provide flexible logging integration with a9s LogMe. Additionally, these services provide a Service Broker that offers the user a simple API to provision, manage, and update their dedicated K8s clusters and container registries on-demand. Aqua Security announced the public release of new runtime protection capabilities for securing Pivotal Application Service (PAS) applications in runtime. In addition to integrating into the PCF pipeline to scan Droplets for vulnerabilities, malware, and sensitive data, Aqua Security for PCF can now detect and block unapproved changes to running application workloads and even control application activity based on customized policies. Aqua Security for PCF also provides granular visibility of application network connections to apply firewall rules that whitelist authorized connections, and gives users the ability to leverage detailed audit trails of access activity, scan coverage, application activity, and system events. Aqua Security for PCF is the first solution in the market to offer a truly comprehensive security platform for PAS applications, providing full lifecycle protection from development to production.

announced the public release of new runtime protection capabilities for securing Pivotal Application Service (PAS) applications in runtime. In addition to integrating into the PCF pipeline to scan Droplets for vulnerabilities, malware, and sensitive data, Aqua Security for PCF can now detect and block unapproved changes to running application workloads and even control application activity based on customized policies. Aqua Security for PCF also provides granular visibility of application network connections to apply firewall rules that whitelist authorized connections, and gives users the ability to leverage detailed audit trails of access activity, scan coverage, application activity, and system events. Aqua Security for PCF is the first solution in the market to offer a truly comprehensive security platform for PAS applications, providing full lifecycle protection from development to production. evoila announced it is expanding its portfolio as a consulting company with advanced credential management, leading to better safety and higher quality. evoila will also present its services around training, consulting, and managed service for Pivotal and open source Cloud Foundry, as well as Kubernetes.

announced it is expanding its portfolio as a consulting company with advanced credential management, leading to better safety and higher quality. evoila will also present its services around training, consulting, and managed service for Pivotal and open source Cloud Foundry, as well as Kubernetes. Stark & Wayne announced the release of SHIELD v8.4. This software provides data protection for Cloud Foundry, Kubernetes, and other cloud platforms. SHIELD 8.4 introduces a new etcd backup plugin, various web UI upgrades, improvements to agent/core communication, and various bug fixes.

Enterprise developers, architects, engineers, and executives from around the world are attending The Hague Summit and are learning about Cloud Foundry from those who build and use it every day. They join other developers, end users, and CIOs to gain first-hand access to Cloud Foundry roadmaps, training, and tutorials, and to see how others are using Cloud Foundry to support continuous innovation and application portability.

On Thursday, Cloud Foundry Foundation will host its diversity luncheon , which will feature a diverse lineup of speakers and panelists discussing the ethics of technology, from regulation to privacy to accessibility, and the gendered nature of workplace feedback. This event is sponsored by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).

Find the full schedule here: https://www.cloudfoundry.org/event_subpages/cfeu2019-schedule/ .

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including Dell EMC, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Pivotal, SAP, and SUSE, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications, and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture runs apps in any language on your choice of cloud — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, VMware vSphere, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for mission critical apps for global organizations.

About Cloud Foundry Foundation

The Cloud Foundry Foundation is an independent non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion, and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best developer experiences to companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry Application Runtime, Cloud Foundry Container Runtime, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, Eirini, CF Containerization, Abacus, CF-Local, CredHub, ServiceFabrik, Stratos, and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy, and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry . To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org .

