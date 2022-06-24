Development of Application-Specific Grades of 3D Printing Plastics to Drive the Market

DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Plastics Market by Type (Photopolymer, ABS, PLA, Polyamide), Form (Powder, Liquid, Filament), Application, End-User Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Electronics & Consumer Goods) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D printing plastics market is estimated to be USD 721 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,907 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.5% between 2022 and 2027. The supportive initiatives undertaken by governments of different countries to support the adoption of 3D printing technologies in various industries is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the 3D printing plastics market.

Increased supply of of 3D printing plastics due to forward integration of major polymer companies and mass customization are also contributing to the growth of the 3D printing plastics market. However, skepticism regarding acceptance of new technologies in emerging economies has affected the 3D printing plastics market adversely.

Key Players

3D Systems Corporation

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Covestro Ag

CRP Technology S.R.L

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company

Envisiontec GmbH

Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Evonik Industries Ag

Formlabs, Inc.

Henkel Ag

Huntsman Corporation

Lehman & Voss & Co.Kg

Oxford Performance Materials, Inc

Sabic

Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co., Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

Stratasys, Ltd.

Ultimaker B.V.

Zortrax

Report Highlights

Initiatives are undertaken by governments of different countries to support the adoption of 3D printing technologies in various industries.



3D printing is being used in a wide range of industries around the world because it reduces operating time and costs while enabling mass production of goods. Governments from around the globe are taking steps to encourage the adoption of 3D printing plastics in a variety of industries. For instance, the Government of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information developed a 3D printing policy in December 2020 to create a favorable environment for local firms.



Skepticism regarding the acceptance of new technologies in emerging economies.



The rate of adoption of new technologies varies from one country to another depending on various macroeconomic factors such as GDP and the growth of industries contributing to the GDP of a country. activities for the development of new and innovative technologies. The lack of adoption of new technologies in emerging economies can be attributed to the dependence of industries defining GDP of these economies on the traditional occupations such as agriculture and raw material manufacturing. As such, technological trends such as 3D printing technology do not prevail in these regions.



Growing demand for composite grades of 3D printing plastics in various industrial applications.



The growing adoption of 3D printing technology in commercial applications has led to the increased demand for composite grades of 3D printing plastics in various industrial applications across the globe. These grades offer optimum performance in extreme conditions such as corrosive and high temperature/pressure environments.

The major challenge for the 3D printing plastics market is the establishment of a particular structure for the mass production of specific commercial grades of 3D printing plastics. Manufacturers of these plastics require agile manufacturing systems for producing new grades of plastics using similar base materials to cater to the requirements of the changing 3D printing technologies.



Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for 3D printing plastics globally. The region is projected to become a major supplier base for 3D printing plastics in the coming years. The 3D printing industry in Asia Pacific is largely concentrated in the Southeast Asian region, which is one of the leading markets for 3D printing in terms of industrial application.

The cost of raw material plastics is less in Asia Pacific due to their easy availability, which promises a high potential for the market growth in the coming years. This easy availability of raw material will also help the region to emerge as a global supplier of 3D printing plastics.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in 3D Printing Plastics Market

Figure 11 High Demand from Aerospace & Defense Industry to Drive 3D Printing Plastics Market

4.2 3D Printing Plastics Market, by Type

Figure 12 Photopolymer Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2021

4.3 3D Printing Plastics Market, by Form

Figure 13 Filament Was Largest Form in 2021

4.4 3D Printing Plastics Market, by Application

Figure 14 Prototyping Was Largest Application in 2021

4.5 3D Printing Plastics Market, by End-Use Industry

Figure 15 Aerospace & Defense End-Use Industry Led 3D Printing Plastics Market in 2021

4.6 3D Printing Plastics Market, by Key Countries

Figure 16 Market in China to Witness Highest CAGR During Forecast Period



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 17 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges in 3D Printing Plastics Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Supply of 3D Printing Plastics due to Forward Integration of Major Polymer Companies

5.2.1.2 Development of Application-Specific Grades of 3D Printing Plastics

5.2.1.3 Mass Customization

5.2.1.4 Initiatives Undertaken by Governments of Different Countries to Support Adoption of 3D Printing Technologies in Various Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Environmental Concerns Regarding Disposal of 3D-Printed Plastic Products

5.2.2.2 Skepticism Regarding Acceptance of New Technologies in Emerging Economies

5.2.2.3 Required Certifications for the Use of Specific Grades of 3D Printing Plastics for Particular Applications in Critical Industries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Bio-Based Grades of 3D Printing Plastics

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Composite Grades of 3D Printing Plastics in Various Industrial Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Evolving 3D Printing Technologies

5.2.4.2 High Manufacturing Costs of Commercial Grades of 3D Printing Plastics



6 3D Printing Plastics Market, by Type



7 3D Printing Plastics Market, by Form



8 3D Printing Plastics Market, by Application



9 3D Printing Plastics Market, by End-Use Industry



10 3D Printing Plastics Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ctno2t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets