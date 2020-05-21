Development of Smart and Wireless Oximeters and Spirometers, Reports TBRC

LONDON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies in the pulse oximeters and spirometer market are increasingly focusing on developing smart and wireless oximeters and spirometers. Use of wireless technology in monitoring devices is an emerging trend, which enhances its ease of usage and data analysis. The integration of wireless technology allows the transfer of data from the device to a smart phone or a wireless device, through Bluetooth or cellular connection for data processing, and then to display the results. In 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Masimo MightySat Rx Fingertip Pulse Oximeter by Masimo Corporation, and Smart One by MIR. In 2019, the Loop system by Spry Health, Inc., and B.O.L.T. by American Megatrends India Private Limited were approved, which are used to monitor vital parameters and respiratory parameters. The intermittent data collected by the Loop System is transferred to the clinician by web server, data communication by Smart One and Masimo MightySat Rx Fingertip Pulse Oximeter are done through Bluetooth pairing, and B.O.L.T. is operated by a connection with Bluetooth enabled smart devices.

Read More On The Business Research Company's Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pulse-oximeters-and-spirometers-market-global-report-2020-2030-covid-19-implications-and-growth

The Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market Will See A Boost In 2020 As COVID-19 Cases Rise

COVID-19 (coronavirus) infection is a respiratory illness and therefore there is an increased demand for respiratory devices including pulse oximeters and spirometers. Oxygen therapy is a major intervention for patients with severe Covid-19 infection, and the healthcare providers need to ensure the availability of pulse oximeters and other medical oxygen systems. The market for these devices is expected to surge as they contribute to the early detection and remote monitoring of patients.

The global pulse oximeters and spirometers market is expected to grow from $2.6 billion in 2019 to about $6.5 billion in 2020 due to an increase in demand for such respiratory function monitoring equipment for Covid-19 patients. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $3.9 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% through 2023.

Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market Overview And Segments

The pulse oximeters and spirometers market consist of sales of pulse oximeters and spirometers that are used as respiratory care devices in the healthcare industry. The market includes the sales of handheld, tabletop or fingertip pulse oximeters that are used to monitor the oxygen saturation levels of blood and pulse rate, and handheld, desktop or tabletop spirometers that are used to measure the air capacity of lungs. The pulse oximeters and spirometer companies are primarily engaged in the manufacturing and developing of these devices used to monitor respiration-related parameters that aid in detection of respiratory disorders.

The pulse oximeters and spirometers market is segmented by product type into pulse oximeters, and spirometers. It is also segmented by end use into hospitals, home care settings, clinical laboratories, and industrial settings, and by application it is segmented into diagnostic, and treatment monitoring.

Request A Free Sample Of The Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2843&type=smp

Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Used To Monitor Respiratory Disorders

Increasing incidence of Chronic Obtrusive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) globally due to increase in aged population over 65 years of age, air pollution, and high smoking prevalence will also contribute to the market growth. There will be a five-fold increased risk for COPD among population over 65 years than the population below 40 years. Smoking and air pollution damage the lungs, which increases the risk for COPD. Indoor air pollution increases the risk of COPD by 2.65% and smoking by 90%. In 2019, globally there were 703 million persons aged 65 years or over, and it is expected to double in the forthcoming decades. Around 19% adults smoke tobacco globally and 91% of the population reside in the areas where air quality levels exceeds the World Health Organization (WHO) limits. Increased prevalence of COPD among the population will increase the demand for the medical equipment like pulse oximeters and spirometers for diagnosis and therapy maintenance.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2020

Patient Monitoring Devices Market By Types (Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices, Weight Monitoring Devices, Body Temperature Devices And Remote Patient Monitoring Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Diagnostic Centre/Clinics), By Companies And By Regions - Global Forecast Research To 2022

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44-207-1930-708

Asia: +91-8897263534

Americas: +1-315-623-0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_Info

SOURCE The Business Research Company