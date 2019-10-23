Development Strategy of the 3D Sensor Unicorn, Orbbec - A Startup Headquartered in Shenzhen of China

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Development Strategy of 3D Sensor Unicorn Orbbec" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Orbbec, a startup headquartered in Shenzhen of China and dedicated to 3D sensing technology development, has the world's third-largest number of patents related to 3D sensing. With more than 2000 enterprise customers, this company has caught the attention of several venture capitalists and has become a unicorn firm with valuations greater than US$1 billion. This report analyzes Orbbec's development milestones, product portfolio, business operations, secretes behind its success, and strategic plans.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Development Milestones



2. ORBBEC's Product Portfolio

2.1 3D Sensing Devices

2.1.1 ASIC Chip

2.1.2 Embedded Module

2.1.3 3D Camera

2.2 Solutions for Different Industries

2.2.1 3D Sensing Solutions for Different Industries Exhibited at CES 2019



3.Business Performance

3.1 First Chinese Company to Supply Front-facing Structure Light 3D Module for Android Smartphones

3.2 Industry 3D Vision Sensor Services Cover 70% of Robot Companies Worldwide



4. Key to Success

4.1 Provide Comprehensive One-stop Solution with Independent 3D Patent Rights

4.2 Focus on Consumer Market and Smartphone Applications

4.3 Work with Strategic Investors to Compensate for Weaknesses



5. Future Strategies and Plans

5.1 Continue to Focus on Consumer 3D Sensing Products While Tapping into World-facing Application Markets

5.2 Increase Diversity of Industrial 3D Sensing Products to Become Leading AIoT Sensor Vendor



6. Author's Perspective



Companies Mentioned



ADI

Alibaba

AMS AG

Ant Financial

Apple

Baidu

Bosch

Cowell

Eventec

Finisar

Foxconn

Genius

GF Xinde Investment

GloFo

Gloke Blueway Technology

Gold Stone Investment

Green Pine Capital Partners

Hadilao

Himax

HP

Huawei

Infineon

Intel

IQE

Keenon

KFC

Largan

LG Innotek

Lumentum

Mantis Vision

MediaTek

Megvii

Microsoft

Ofilm

Oppo

Orbbec

OrinStar

OVT

Panasonic

Ping An Insurance Group

PTOT

Q Technology

Qualcomm

RPC Photonics

SAIF Partners

Sandi Zhiyi

Sense Time

Sesame Credit

Shandong Cable TV

Sharp

Sony

STM

Sunny Optical

TI

Truly Opto-electronics

TSMC

UBTech

Viavi

Win Semiconductor

Xinde Investment

Yu'ebao

Yunji Technology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/61nmvv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

