Developmental Disability Providers in Texas Use Therap for Documenting Services Including CLASS, HCS, ICF/ADD, TxHML, and Employment

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap offers electronic documentation solutions to Texas providers supporting individuals that receive services through Texas Health and Human Services. Therap's HIPAA-compliant software solutions offers documentation, reporting, and communication tools to providers with employees delivering services throughout the community. Therap's person-centered planning tools, outcome and goal tracking tools, comprehensive incident report management, medication administration records (MAR), integrated electronic billing features, health/nursing tools and assessments intake, referral management systems are among the components providers use to document.

Texas provider agencies utilizing Therap include members of the Providers Alliance for Community Services of Texas (PACSTX), Private Providers Association of Texas (PPAT), among other I/DD associations. Therap's solutions work across a field of Long Term Services and Supports (LTSS) programs including I/DD, Employment, Aging, Early Childhood Intervention, Children's Services, Acquired Brain Injury services and more. Providers use Therap's person-centered planning tools to develop annual plans and measure outcomes, progress towards goals based on individualized scoring and task breakdown. That same data is analyzed across domains to show broad progress toward agency outcomes or individualized measures. Utilizing numerous user groups and regional conferences, shared templates and working groups, providers tap into the expertise of a national network of intellectual and developmental disability and other LTSS providers when designing service delivery templates, quality assurance reports and best practices concerning outcomes measures.

Therap's tools can track health outcomes of individuals and record daily progress. Health data is captured across more than a dozen specialized health modules, creating point-of-service data detailed in quickly generated reports. The Medication Administration Record module provides providers with a tool to effectively and easily track medications administered to an individual, integrated with a leading drug database and pharmacy interface to reduce medication and transcription errors.

Therap's Billing solutions for I/DD agencies in Texas are designed to be effective tools for finance departments to directly bill Medicaid electronically or through manual billing to third parties. Billing data is generated directly from service documentation collected in the field, attendance records, case notes, or through Electronic Visit Verification (EVV).

Therap's HIPAA-compliant LTSS software applications are widely used in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and other I/DD provider settings for documentation, communication, and reporting.

