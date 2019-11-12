Developmental Disability Software Introduces Enhancement to Personal Finance Module

WATERBURY, Conn., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap electronic documentation software's Personal Finance module has undergone enhancement to its interface with additional options for agencies and providers working with individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD). The user experience has been enhanced with a simple interface designed to consume less user time and keep consistency between features across Therap, as updates are uniformly applied across the system. The new design maintains the original functionality users have come to expect in documenting transactions or attaching financial statements. Where appropriate, less-utilized details have been collapsed from recurring view while still maintaining accessibility, and the number of steps or required details has been streamlined to reduce user time in accessing and documenting within the module.

Therap's Personal Finance tool allows users to record an individual's transactions for various types of accounts, including cash on hand, personal spending accounts, gift cards, trust funds and more. The tool lets providers and community support staff track routine expenses and record income sources, manage personal funds and record any day-to-day transactions.

Staff working in the community for agencies supporting intellectual and developmental disabilities can attach receipts of transactions or expenses, and central office finance personnel can in turn generate reports and identify any missing receipts or documentation. This helps improve issues arrising from missing data or recalling entries weeks or months after the fact. Multiple accounts may be managed per individual service recipient, with staff view defaulting to the primary account such as cash-on-hand. Auditors have further tools to verify events and add additional supporting documentation even in the absence of a receipt through geo-location, secure photo upload features, time-stamped check-in activities, digital signature verification and additional features all designed to support and document in multiple ways the verification of service.

About Therap

Therap's HIPAA and HITECH-compliant Developmental Disabilities software applications are widely used in home and community-based services (HCBS) and other I/DD provider settings for documentation, communication and reporting. The web-based system by Therap provides person-centered planning and assists with case management and eligibility assessments for support providers and state organizations working with developmental disabilities.

Source: https://www.therapservices.net

SOURCE Therap

Related Links

https://www.therapservices.net/

