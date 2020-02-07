Developmental Disability Software Utilizes Electronic Signatures to Ensure Security and Data Privacy

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's disability software features industry-leading security and data integrity built into every step of the documentation process, an increasingly paramount feature as the federal government moves toward Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) and Managed Care Organizations look to prove service delivery and reduce recoupment rates. Therap's approach to data security features a multi-level access control mechanism, allowing administrators to define and restrict the level of access any specific user to avail any particular record. On top of that, administrators are able to restrict what actions each system user or viewer is able to perform. Because every touch of the data is recorded, Therap forms carry untamperable electronic signatures and audit features for each of the users' actions taken while working on the form, from opening a document to updates, approval, review, return, acknowledgment and any other steps unique to each form. These audit stamps including electronic time and date stamps by user, location, device and browser details including IP address and more.

To keep records of operations performed by users inside the system, Therap offers a robust activity tracking and reporting tool to administrators, in order to investigate system use and access to forms. Even administrative actions and roles may be delegated and restricted to targeted administrators. These tools become vital for audits and monitoring user activities, as well as verification of actions in support of claims. Any entry of data, change of a password or opening of a document is readily traced per user, or by form or individual. With these security measures in place, agencies utilize Therap to enforce policy agreements and trainings for users to acknowledge when they log in or per login, to ensure staff understand the implications of online documentation.

Multiple integrated tools help agencies focus on the quality of supports provided by giving them powerful audit tools that help them see where data shortfalls and missing entries are. Reports help supervisors assess the effectiveness of service delivery and measure outcomes on data they can see is contemporaneous and quickly review against multiple other entries. Staff using Therap have the information necessary to make decisions that positively support an individual, all part of Therap's goal in helping agencies maintain transparency and accountability in their data.

