Developmental Scientists Gather in Baltimore, M.D. to Share Research About Human Development

BALTIMORE, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Research in Child Development (SRCD) will hold its Biennial Meeting in Baltimore, Maryland, March 21-March 23, 2019. The meeting brings together thousands of developmental scientists from around the world to present and learn about the latest research in child development. Attendance is complimentary to members of the media.

Speaker highlights include:

United States Congressman Elijah E. Cummings (MD-07)

Congressman (MD-07) Director of the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, Dr. Diana W. Bianchi on "child health and so much more"

National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, Dr. Diana W. Bianchi on "child health and so much more" Nobel Prize winning University of Chicago Economics Professor Dr. James Heckman , on childhood education, economic inequality and child development

Economics Professor Dr. , on childhood education, economic inequality and child development University of Southern California's Dr. Brendesha Tynes on digital media in the lives of children and adolescents

Dr. Brendesha Tynes on digital media in the lives of children and adolescents University of Texas at Austin's Dr. Stephen Russell on sexual orientation and gender identity

Dr. on sexual orientation and gender identity Baltimore -native Wes Moore , CEO of Robin Hood , Army Combat Veteran & Best-Selling Author of The Other Wes Moore.

The interdisciplinary program includes more than 40 simultaneous sessions covering the latest child developmental research in topics such as: education, family context, language, parenting, race and ethnicity, sex and gender, technology and media, and much more.

Visit the SRCD website to read more about the 2019 Biennial Meeting: https://www.srcd.org/meetings/biennial-meeting. Credentialed media should contact Jessica Efstathiou at jefstathiou@srcd.org for complimentary admission and interview requests.

Founded by the National Academy of Sciences in 1933 as a multidisciplinary, not-for-profit, professional association, SRCD has a membership of approximately 5,500 researchers, practitioners, and human development professionals from 60 countries. The mission of SRCD is to advance developmental science and promote its use to improve human lives.

