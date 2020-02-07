DevHour Games Brings Depixtion to Nintendo Switch on February 28th

DECATUR, Texas, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Depixtion," the colorful layered logic puzzle game based on the Picross formula, is coming to the Nintendo Switch™ on February 28th, developer DevHour Games announced earlier today.

Depixtion will hit the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch with over 96 Puzzles ranging in size from 4x4, 8x8, 12x12, 16x16, 20x20, and 24x24. Thanks to Depixtion's innovative color mixing mechanics, each puzzle is comprised of 3 individual color Picross puzzles and features the largest color palette in a Picross game to date! Depixtion is currently available for pre-purchase on the Nintendo eShop as of February 7th, 2020. Trailer, screenshots and digital storefronts are included in the Press Kit.

Depixtion was featured at E3 2019 within the National Videogame Museum Booth as well as the 2019 Let's Play Gaming Expo in Irving, TX where it took home 2nd for Best Indie. Kevin Smith is even a fan.

