Device Ownership Matters

"Owning a working computer and possessing the skills to use it productively is a basic need in today's society," says Scot Henley, Digitunity's Executive Director. "Overcoming the digital divide requires an entirely different conversation about small- and large-screen device ownership and equity."

Access to adequate digital technology can shape people's life experiences and opportunities.

As the number of daily life tasks requiring internet access continues to rapidly multiply, it is essential that we continue to challenge the status quo and explore bold, creative solutions to closing the technology gap across urban, suburban and rural communities alike. The way out of the digital divide must include scalable solutions that provide a lasting pathway to large-screen device ownership and ongoing support so that everyone who needs a computer can have one.

About Digitunity

Digitunity, an initiative of National Cristina Foundation, connects corporate and individual donors of technology to thousands of partner organizations serving people in need across North America. Through its national network of member organizations, Digitunity is working to ensure all barriers that limit equitable opportunity to participate in our digitally-connected society are removed. Learn more, https://www.digitunity.org .

