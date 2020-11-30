Devils River Distillery Bottles Single Barrel Bourbon

Devils River Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey is individually bottled at barrel proof from a hand-selected combination of the finest Texas-grown grains. The single barrel approach bestows each bottle with a distinct flavor and, combined with bottling at barrel proof, delivers flavorful and a unique experience. Born and aged for over two years in the blazing heat of the Lone Star State, each exceptional barrel is crafted by Devils River Whiskey head distiller Mike Cameron.

"This is an expression we have been working on for many years," says Mike Cameron, co-founder and president of Devils River Whiskey. "The unique characteristics and complex flavor profile offers a sinfully smooth experience for everyone, from the casual drinker to the bourbon connoisseur."

Devils River Whiskey sources only the finest Texas-grown grains to create the mash bill, making every barrel of Devils River Single Barrel Bourbon genuinely one of a kind. Temperature can play an important role in whiskey distilling, and head distiller Cameron credits the sweltering Texas climate for naturally accelerating the aging cycle of the process. This can ultimately double the aging time of a whiskey in Texas compared to other milder or fluctuating temperature climates.

"Up to 75% of the flavor in whiskey comes from the dark #4 charred oak barrel the whiskey is aged in, this gives Devils River Distillery an advantage to their aging process," said Cameron. Due to the blazing Texas sun, the whiskey extracts more of the complex flavors from the wood staves of the barrel, allowing its distinctive characteristics to shine through.

Texas summers often pass by in a slow haze of heat and humidity, but for Devils River Whiskey, this summer season brought significant growth and innovation. The debut of Devils River Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey follows in the footsteps of its award-winning release of Devils River Coffee Bourbon, a sinfully steeped whiskey with exquisite smoothness and coffee forward flavor.

Devils River Coffee Bourbon has taken customers and competitions by storm, winning a Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Double Gold at the SIP awards and named Texas Flavored Bourbon of the Year at the New York International Spirits Competition.

Starting in December, look for Devils River Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey at your favorite local retailers later this month. Head over to www.DevilsRiverWhiskey.com to check store availability near you.

Coming soon in 2021, Devils River Whiskey will introduce its highly anticipated Devils River Distiller's Select Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Be sure to follow Devils River Whiskey for updates on the launch of Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Distiller's Select Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

About Devils River Whiskey

Devils River Whiskey, a premium whiskey company based in San Antonio, Texas, is committed to creating a whiskey that stands apart from competition because of its use of the purest water in Texas at the heart of the production process.

Devils River Whiskey is now available in the following 29 states: TX, CA, LA, OK, AR, CO, NE, KS, MO, WI, IL, IN, KY, TN, GA, SC, FL, MD, ME, NJ, RI, MA, NY, CT, AL, NC, PA, DC, and NV.

