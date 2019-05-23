DeVito/Verdi Pulls Into Cadillac's Former Soho Home

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York ad agency DeVito/Verdi has announced that it has picked up a great deal on a used Cadillac (office space), and will be moving into the erstwhile Soho home of the automaker June 3 when it takes the top floor of 330 Hudson Street as its new headquarters.

Formerly called "The Cadillac House," following the Michigan car company's much ballyhooed move to Manhattan in 2014, the building cum event space won several design awards for its near-complete makeover as a hip, artful showcase and experiential center for the General Motors division. The company announced last September that it would be moving its headquarters back to Detroit, leaving the space available beginning last month. Upon its availability, DeVito/Verdi swept in to take over the 16th floor.

"It's a phenomenal space with great views, a great layout and a location that will further inspire our creative and digital teams," said Ellis Verdi, president of DeVito/Verdi, the agency he co-founded more than 25 years ago. "We started downtown, but downtown didn't look like this in the 90s. It's great to be part of this vibrant, modern neighborhood."

The long-timed New York ad agency is known for its creative excellence and headline-inducing work for clients ranging from Mount Sinai Hospital and Macy's to BMW and Grey Goose. Considered a quintessential New York City agency, the independent shop has created numerous memorable campaigns for such local icons as Duane Reade, Daffy's, New York Magazine, the ACLU, Empire Kosher Chicken and others.

The agency is moving from its former Fifth Avenue offices just off Union Square to the new space. The company, which had retained the top two floors at 100 Fifth Avenue since 2008, will officially open for business at 330 Hudson Street on June 3.

With sweeping views of the Hudson and lower Manhattan, the office space is an open-space layout with 14-foot ceilings and 10-foot glass panel windows.

"We are building on our highly-awarded past creative history by shifting the company more to a full service capability with the tremendous growth of digital and our commitment to fully help brands. We are not selling a silo-ed capability, so as we continue to integrate, we opted for the benefits of an open plan in a spectacular environment," said Verdi.

ABOUT DEVITO/VERDI

DeVito/Verdi, a privately held company, has been recognized as one of the most exceptional creative agencies in the industry. It has been voted "Best Agency" six times by the advertising industry group, the AAAA, and has created some of the most memorable ad campaigns of the past 25 years. Its lengthy list of industry awards includes the top prizes at the Clios, Radio Mercury, Cannes, Andy, Addy and One Show award ceremonies. The agency has had a rich history of success with radio advertising, including its campaign for the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, one of the most acclaimed radio campaigns in history.

DeVito/Verdi strives for excellence and maintains a unique level of prestige within the advertising industry, as evidenced by its work for such clients as Kohl's, The National Association of Broadcasters, 7-Eleven, New York Institute of Technology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Sony, Canon, Duane Reade Drug Stores, BMW, Esquire Magazine, Men's Wearhouse, TimeOut Magazine, Grey Goose Vodka, U. of Chicago Medical Center, eCampus, Reebok, Legal Sea Foods, Office Depot, Appleton Rums, Pepsi/SOBE, Fallon Community Health Plan, Tribe Mediterranean Foods, Empire Kosher Chicken, Acura, CarMax, Sports Authority, Campaign for Freedom Post 9/11, Pro-Choice Education Project, Hillary Clinton for Senate, and others. For more information on DeVito/Verdi, visit www.devitoverdi.com.

