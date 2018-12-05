Devnexus Conference confirms IBM as the top-level sponsor for the largest Java developer conference in the USA

Sebastian Daschner, Lead Java Developer Advocate at IBM stated "I'm very happy to announce that IBM will be the top-level sponsor for the Devnexus conference in 2019. Devnexus in Atlanta, Georgia is now the largest Java conference in the US. I was attended Devnexus for the first time in 2018 and I was quite impressed with all the Java content going on there all the community efforts." Daschner continues "I'm also very happy that IBM is supporting these efforts and I think that makes a lot of sense if you look at all the open source contributions specifically to Java from IBM's side, so for example in Eclipse with all the enterprise efforts with MicroProfile or Jakarta EEE or with things like Apache OpenWhisk."

With an annual attendance of over 2000 software developers and as one of the leading technology events held annually around the globe, Devnexus is supported by some of the world's leading technology companies such as Red Hat, Oracle, VMWare, GitHub, Hazelcast, Confluent and MongoDB as well as a number of Atlanta's top-tier organizations such as The Home Depot, Manhattan Associates, TSYS, Daugherty Business Solutions and Thompson Technologies, who join IBM as sponsors.

Tickets for Devnexus are still available, although prices will increase on January 14. The full program for Devnexus 2019 with details of all the Speakers, Workshops and Sessions can be found at http://devnexus.com

Information about IBM's developer efforts can be found at https://developer.ibm.com/

SOURCE Atlanta Java Users Group