DeVon Franklin to Headline Alfred Street Baptist Church's Free Men's One Day Conference

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfred Street Baptist Church (ASBC), the oldest, largest and most prominent African American church in Northern Virginia, presents an extraordinary FREE Men's One-Day Conference, featuring Hollywood producer and New York Times Best-Selling author, DeVon Franklin, as keynote speaker, and will be led by ASBC Pastor Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, one of the most gifted and dynamic orators of our time.

"Beyond Childish Things" is the theme of the conference, which will address how men can grow/mature in their faith, finances, and relationships. In addition, it will discuss how men can move beyond childish behavior to become the men God has called and destined them to be. "In addition to offering this unique one-of-a-kind experience, we will address real issues and provide real solutions from men of faith who are leaders in the community," states Rev. Wesley.

The ASBC Men's Ministry welcomes fathers, grandfathers, and sons from across the Washington, D.C. area to this amazing event, which will be held at Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 S. Alfred Street in Alexandria, VA, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 9:00a.m. to 2:00p.m., with a free continental breakfast from 8:00a.m. to 9:00a.m., and food trucks will be available immediately following the conference.

DeVon Franklin, has made a commitment to uplifting the masses through entertainment. He has quickly become a force in the media as well as a leading authority on inspiration, spiritual wellness and personal development. Beliefnet called him one of the "Most Influential Christians Under 40," Variety named him one of the "Top 10 Producers to Watch," Ebony has distinguished him as one of the "Top 100 Influential African-Americans in America," and Oprah has called him "a bonafide dynamo...a different kind of spiritual teacher for our times."

DeVon serves as president/CEO of Franklin Entertainment, a dynamic multimedia entertainment company with a first-look film deal at 20th Century Fox. DeVon, via his Franklin Entertainment banner, is producing the upcoming biopic about multi-platinum gospel singer Kirk Franklin. DeVon most recently produced the hit inspirational film "Breakthrough," starring Chrissy Metz for Disney/Fox, the hit Sony Pictures Animation animated film "The Star," and the hit Sony Pictures film "Miracles from Heaven." Along with his work as a producer, he is also the author of multiple best-selling books including The Truth About Men, The Success Commandments, The Wait (co-written with his wife, actress Meagan Good) and Produced by Faith.

He was recently named to the Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences and lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Meagan.

Conference registration is FREE; however, so that we can plan accordingly, we ask that everyone register at alfredstreet.org or Click Here.

About Alfred Street Baptist Church:

Established in 1803, Alfred Street Baptist Church is home to the oldest African American congregation in Alexandria, VA. It has served as a prominent religious, educational, and cultural in the Northern Virginia community. Currently under the esteemed leadership of Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, Alfred Street Baptist Church has over 10,000 members with services every Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 7:30am, 9:30am and 11:30am. Alfred Street is also home of the popular Come As You Are (CAYA) worship service. For more information, visit Alfred Street Baptist Church, visit www.AlfredStreet.org.

