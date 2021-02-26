DevonWay and TapRooT® Partner to Offer An End-to-End Incident Management and Root Cause Analysis Software Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevonWay, a global provider of EHSQ software to highly regulated industries, today announced its partnership with TapRooT®, a leading supplier of root cause analysis software. The partnership provides a superior solution for managing incidents and conducting thorough investigations for high-reliability organizations.

"TapRooT®'s mature, robust root cause analysis software perfectly complements our unified quality management and environmental health and safety systems," said DevonWay President and CEO, Chris Moustakas.

The integration enables customers to perform in-depth root cause analyses in TapRooT® and monitor related actions and trends in DevonWay – all in a seamless flow. DevonWay's powerful search and reporting capabilities, combined with TapRooT®'s proven root cause analysis methodology and investigation capabilities, empower customers to execute a reliable, efficient, end-to-end incident management process without duplicating efforts.

"DevonWay has shown an immense capability to help its users navigate even the most complex problems. Especially in industries where regulations demand digging below the surface, Devonway and TapRooT® are a natural partnership," said Dan Verlinde, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at TapRooT®.

About DevonWay

DevonWay software for Asset, Work, Quality, and Safety Management enables high-reliability and complex organizations to operate more efficiently and safely. Available in the cloud or on premise, DevonWay products collect, manage workflows for, analyze, and report on operational data while ensuring compliance to regulations and standards. Combining out-of-the-box production readiness with no-code configurability, DevonWay products meet customers' unique requirements with enterprise-grade security and scalability. For more information, please visit www.devonway.com and www.linkedin.com/company/devonway.

About TapRooT®

Founded in 1988, TapRooT® solves hurdles every investigator faces. TapRooT® Root Cause Analysis takes an investigator beyond his or her knowledge to think outside the box. Backed with extensive research in human performance, incident investigation, and root cause analysis, TapRooT® is a global leader in improved investigation effectiveness and productivity, improving equipment reliability, and fixing operating problems. For more information, please visit www.taproot.com.

