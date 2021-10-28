DevonWay Announces All Products Now Available on Canada Cloud

DevonWay Asset, Quality, Safety, and Work Management software products are now available on its Canada Cloud environment Tweet this

Most recently, Canadian company Viking Air Limited, the global leader in utility aircraft services and manufacturer of the DHC-6 Twin Otter Series 400 and Guardian 400 aircraft, went live with DevonWay software for Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) and Quality Management (QMS) on the DevonWay Canada Cloud.

"Information security and protection of customer information have been a top priority at DevonWay since our founding," said Robert Lentz, DevonWay's Chief Security Officer, "and these standards extend to our Canada Cloud as they do to the rest of our global environments." DevonWay is ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified.

About DevonWay

DevonWay software for Asset, Work, Quality, and Safety Management enables regulated, high-risk, and complex organizations to operate more efficiently and safely. Available in the cloud or on premise, DevonWay products collect, manage workflows for, analyze, and report on operational data while ensuring compliance to regulations and standards. Combining out-of-the-box production readiness with no-code configurability, DevonWay products meet customers' unique requirements with enterprise-grade security and scalability. For more information, please visit www.devonway.com.

