DevonWay Named Smart Innovator for Field Service Management Software

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdantix, an independent UK-based research and consulting firm with expertise in environment, health, safety, quality, and operational excellence technologies that optimize business operations, named DevonWay a Smart Innovator in their October 2020 research report Smart Innovators: Field Service Management Software.

This Verdantix report presents an overview of leading vendors of Field Service Management (FSM) software to help buyers decide which products are the best fit.

FSM Solutions sit at the center of Operations Management, Customer Experience, and Service Delivery Solutions. According to the report, "Organizations that have implemented FSM software to holistically manage field services have seen improvements across a range of important KPIs, such as first-time fix rates, mean time to repair, remote resolution rates, and asset uptime."

Topping the list of major technological innovations that are dramatically improving FSM is applications and workflows available on mobile devices for field workers to use FSM software remotely. DevonWay's support of iOS, Windows, and Android devices online or offline provides to "support technicians and mitigate safety risks by incorporating incident reporting, location monitoring, and self-certification survey capabilities."

Another major technological innovation for FSM is Cloud computing for easy access to resources and insights. DevonWay software is available in the DevonWay SaaS cloud, or in customer-hosted private cloud or on-premise environments.

The report lists what it calls "Eight Innovative Capabilities… that are able to optimize and automate processes across service delivery, operations, and customer management." Those are:

Mobility through platform agnostic apps and attractive UIs Configurable work-order management workflows Smart scheduling and dynamic dispatching Workforce assistance to help field technicians perform their tasks efficiently and safely Inventory management and resource planning Business intelligence and analytics Customer management to enhance engagement as well as experience IoT integrations for real-time asset monitoring

The DevonWay Asset Management product suite--with its open REST API, electronic work packets, built-in business intelligence (BI), and native online and offline mobile support (iOS, Android, Windows)--enables all eight capabilities and is particularly strong in Mobility and Business Intelligence & Analytics.

According to Verdantix, "FSM Software Implementations Are Climbing the Corporate Agenda." That sentiment aligns well with overall market activity, as companies increasingly look to digitize the way they work.

About DevonWay

DevonWay software for Asset, Work, Quality, and Safety Management enables high-reliability and complex organizations to operate more efficiently and safely. Available in the cloud or on premise, DevonWay EAM, QMS, EH&S, and Work products collect, manage workflows for, analyze, and report on operational data while ensuring compliance to regulations and standards. Combining out-of-the-box production readiness with no-code configurability, DevonWay products meet customers' unique requirements with enterprise-grade security, scalability, and redundancy. For more information, please visit www.devonway.com or www.linkedin.com/company/devonway.

