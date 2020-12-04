DevonWay Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Quality Management System Software 2020 Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DevonWay, a leading provider of Quality Management solutions, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner "Market Guide for Quality Management System Software" report1.

The report states, "The coronavirus global pandemic and related events have proven massively disruptive for quality organizations, leading to an elevating focus on remote working, digitization and automation of processes, employee safety, business continuity management, and cost optimization." It further states, "A survey of QMS solutions providers shows an estimated 16% year-over-year growth in 2019. This growth is occurring as regulatory requirements, changing business models and heightened visibility to quality issues accentuate the need for applications to handle document control, corrective and preventive action (CAPA), employee qualification, internal controls, and other critical quality functions."

"Now more than ever, organizations with stringent quality requirements should make sure they have robust systems in place," said Chris Moustakas, DevonWay's CEO. "The disruption caused by COVID-19 captures how important it is to make sure you can adjust to rapidly changing conditions."

DevonWay QMS offers functionality for audits and assessments, compliance tracking, corrective and preventive actions, customer complaints, document management, inspections, change management, risk management, nonconformance reporting, product recalls, and supplier quality. All solutions include ad hoc reporting, trending, and statistical analysis tools, as well as native mobile apps for iOS, Android, and Windows 10 devices—online and off. In addition, DevonWay also offers Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software for customers looking for integrated solutions that extend beyond the reach of quality management.

1 Gartner, "Market Guide for Quality Management System Software," Sam New, November 9, 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About DevonWay

DevonWay software helps large enterprise and government organizations, including the Department of Energy, GE Healthcare, Duke Energy, and Framatome, to manage their asset, work, quality, and safety programs, and derive insights using integrated analytics. DevonWay puts business users in the driver's seat with no-code products that are configurable to meet unique business rules, workflows, and reporting needs—without involving IT. Available as SaaS or on-premise, the products offer easy-to-use interfaces on desktop and mobile, enterprise-grade security, and scalability. DevonWay has a 100% successful implementation rate. For more information, please visit www.devonway.com.



Contact: Chenise Leveriza, [email protected]

SOURCE DevonWay

Related Links

http://www.devonway.com

