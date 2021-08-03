DevOps Brings Massive Benefits to Enterprise Cloud Platforms: New Total Economic Impact™ Report Shows $4.5 Million in Value and Over 300% ROI from Copado

Copado's DevOps platform can achieve $4.5M in value and an ROI of 307% over 3 years with payback in less than 6 months. Tweet this

Prior to using Copado, the customers deployed SaaS-based applications through manual means such as changesets or by attempting to use traditional script-based DevOps tools. However, this process was labor-intensive, slow, and prone to deployment failures. These limitations led to outages of business applications, challenged the development teams to keep up with business demand, and delayed releases of key updates.

After investing in Copado, organizations experienced:

Increased speed of user story deployment by 80% to 95%. Over three years and an accumulated 4,440 user stories, the increased release speed is worth more than $1.9 million to the composite organization.

Reduced change fail rates to below 10% and recovery from failures 80% to 90% faster. Over three years, the improvement to release quality is worth $2.4 million to the organization.

Improved release manager productivity and developer capacity by 5% to 7%. Over three years, the productivity lift is worth $1.7 million to the composite organization.

"We decided to invest in Copado because it is natively built on Salesforce. Also, we had a mix of experienced developers and a lot of point-and-click developers who needed the UI. Copado allowed us to move to a continuous delivery model. The business tells us: 'I'm done with the testing. Go.' I deploy one hour later, and it's live," said the head of business applications at a leading industrial chemical company.

"Application releases are often extremely stressful and require significant overtime hours for the release team," said Andrew Leigh, chief marketing officer for Copado. "Not only does Copado provide outstanding financial and business benefits to organizations, by improving the ease of deployment Copado raised the morale of release teams, increased employee satisfaction and reduced attrition rates for delivery teams. In today's climate, results like that are priceless."

Copado discussed the TEI report findings with Veronica Iles and Chris Layton from Forrester Consulting in a recorded webinar available at: https://www.copado.com/devops-hub/webinars/driving-307-roi-with-copado-a-dive-into-forresters-total-economic-impact-of-copado-findings

The full study is also free to download on the Copado website: https://www.copado.com/devops-hub/ebooks/forrester-consulting-report-the-total-economic-impact-of-copado-devops

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Copado

Copado is a leading DevOps platform enabling some of the world's largest digital transformations in the cloud. Backed by Insight Partners and Salesforce Ventures, Copado accelerates cloud deployments, simplifies the release process, increases developer productivity, automates security and compliance, and maximizes return on cloud investments. Copado DevOps 360™ includes Value Planning, Continuous Delivery, Automated Testing, Security and Compliance. More than 1,000 companies run on Copado including Boston Scientific, Coca-Cola, Fair Trade, Linde, MassMutual, Schneider Electric and Shell. Copado processes over 50 million DevOps transactions per month and is rated with a 100% score on the Salesforce AppExchange. More information can be found at: http://www.copado.com .

