DevOps Institute Announces First Playbook to Ignite The DevOps Journey

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute , a global member-based association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced the introduction of its SKILup Playbook Library, a dynamic collective body of knowledge (cBok) that aligns thought leadership from industry experts with a set of dynamic, orchestrated artifacts, research and assets.

The first in the DevOps Institute SKILup Playbook Library is aptly named "The DevOps Journey" with chapter contributions by industry thought leaders Shaaron Alvares, Helen Beal, JP Garbani, Andi Mann, Eveline Oehrlich, Matthew Skelton and Karen Skiles. To access the DevOps Journey Playbook, visit: (https://devopsinstitute.com/devops-journey-playbook/)

Recognizing that DevOps is indeed a journey, The DevOps Journey Playbook chapters support a "start where you are" approach that meets different levels of DevOps maturity and different areas of interest such as:

Explore and Discover : This section includes key topics around the vision, mission and objectives of the DevOps Human journey. It examines what success looks like through different case studies and vertical markets focusing on challenges, solutions and results. It also provides a landscape of the "State of DevOps" today and other key understandings of the market and the role of DevOps professionals. Understand and Learn : This section provides frameworks for understanding DevOps and other related industry practices. It highlights different principles and concepts which are necessary for a successful DevOps transformation journey and also provides functional and technical content related to the DevOps Human with glossary and certification information. Plan, Practice and Do : This section outlines the cultural aspects of the DevOps Journey related to core skills, job descriptions/roles and draws cultural development connections to assessing and developing a workplace structure. It provides content across key functional and process-oriented tasks and focuses on automation with links to resources from industry research, associations and practices. Optimize and Improve : This section focuses on performance management specifically to spotlight measurement and metrics around key performance indicators, objectives and key results. This includes a library of resources contributed from the community to support discussions and movements associated with improving daily work performance.

Led by Eveline Oehrlich, DevOps Institute' Research Director, additional DevOps Institute Playbooks are in the planning stage including DevOps Engineer Playbook, Site Reliability Engineering Playbook and the DevOps Human Playbook.

"Now more than ever, the DevOps community needs a dynamic body of knowledge that captures the latest thinking, orchestrates artifacts and assets from other sources and provides actionable guidance and resources," said Jayne Groll, CEO of the DevOps Institute. "DevOps Institute has always advocated for a Collective Body of Knowledge (cBok) and I am particularly proud that the DevOps Institute SKILup Playbook Library can create a holistic series of playbooks with contributions from leading industry analysts, practitioners, vendors, thought leaders and others with extensive, practical experience."

"Playbooks are critical to improving the efficacy of teams and the lives of many individuals because, through an assembly of data and information connected to industry-renowned patterns and practices, people can adopt action plans for improving how they go about a new journey and how to progress successfully," said Eveline Oehrlich, Chief Research Director at DevOps Institute. "The DevOps Journey Playbook is the first of such publications to lay the foundation for how individuals and organizations can initiate or navigate their DevOps transformation journey to achieve success for their business teams and ultimately for their customers or clients."

About the DevOps Institute

DevOps Institute is dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success. As a global member-based association, DevOps Institute is the go-to learning hub connecting IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives to help pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT.

We help advance careers and support emerging practices within the DevOps community based on a human-centered SKIL framework, consisting of Skills, Knowledge, Ideas, and Learning. All of our work, including accreditations, research, events, and continuous learning programs – is focused on providing the "human know-how" to modernize IT and make DevOps succeed.

