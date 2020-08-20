DevOps Institute Opens Upskilling 2021: Enterprise DevOps Skills Survey

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute ( https://devopsinstitute.com/ ), a global member-based association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced the launch of the "Upskilling 2021: Enterprise DevOps Skills Report" community survey. The Upskilling 2021: Enterprise DevOps Skills Report will examine DevOps career trends, hiring challenges, and skillset requirements that have emerged in the past year. It is the only vendor-neutral survey of its kind.

To participate in the "Upskilling 2021: Enterprise DevOps Skills" survey, please visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021pressrelease .

"The Upskilling 2020 report revealed that DevOps transformation is still very difficult for over half of survey respondents," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "It also highlighted the need for Human Transformation as we learned that finding and attracting skilled DevOps Humans is a top challenge. As we enter the third year of the upskilling report during a global pandemic, it is more important than ever to gather deeper insights around these trends and skillset requirements to help create a more clear path to DevOps transformation success. We also need to understand new business challenges and opportunities around remote work as the 'new normal' starts to reveal itself."



The 2021 survey focuses on critical DevOps skills required for modern software delivery environments. Further, it examines how these skillsets have changed as remote work and digital footprints drive business transformation. By exploring the role of the "E-shaped" DevOps professional, survey data will demonstrate how DevOps Humans must up-skill, up-knowledge and up-perform to inspire DevOps humans to boost their career.



"As the 2021 survey evolves, it is essential to capture an increasingly diverse representation of data around critical DevOps skillsets," said Eveline Oehrlich, chief research director at DevOps Institute. "The more inclusive data we have, the better we can understand how DevOps talents need to be reshaped in the future to help companies leverage technology to be agile in the face of disruption, and to create the new digitally enabled business models for a new normal. We anticipate that skills categories like process and knowledge skills, human skills and automation skills will remain high-value, but we may see a shift in how they rank with the advent of remote work in 2020."



The Upskilling 2021: Enterprise DevOps Skills survey is active through December 14, 2020, and the third annual report will be published in early 2021.



If your organization is interested in sponsoring the Upskilling 2021 survey, please contact Marc Halcrow at: [email protected]



To access the Upskilling 2020: Enterprise DevOps Skills Report, download it for free at: ( https://devopsinstitute.com/upskilling-2020/ ).

To access more DevOps resources, connect with more Humans of DevOps and continue your upskilling journey, become a free DevOps Institute community member: https://devopsinstitute.com/become-a-community-member/ .

About the DevOps Institute

DevOps Institute is dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success. As a global member-based association, DevOps Institute is the go-to learning hub connecting IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives to help pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT.



We help advance careers and support emerging practices within the DevOps community based on a human-centered SKIL framework, consisting of Skills, Knowledge, Ideas, and Learning. All of our work, including accreditations, research, events, and continuous learning programs – is focused on providing the "human know-how" to modernize IT and make DevOps succeed.

