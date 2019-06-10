DevOps Institute Strengthens Research Team with Addition of Digital Transformation Analyst, Eveline Oehrlich

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute ( https://devopsinstitute.com/ ), a member-based association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced the addition of Chief Research Analyst, Eveline Oehrlich, to its growing global team. Oehrlich led the research and analysis for the "2019 Upskilling: Enterprise DevOps Skills Report" ( https://hubs.ly/H0gJb190 ) and will drive the overall research strategy for DevOps Institute's future 2020 Upskilling Report, among other projects. Oehrlich's new role is to support the SKIL Framework, comprised of Skills, Knowledge, Ideas and Learning, by providing "Knowledge" in the form of research, case studies and other industry content.

DevOps Institute is committed to advancing the human elements of DevOps success by providing IT practitioners and the DevOps community a holistic framework that's needed to advance their careers and support their organization's transformation. From accredited certifications and research to live events and continuous learning programs, DevOps Institute is 100 percent focused on providing the "know-how" to make DevOps possible.

"We are building a powerhouse team to support and empower the successful skills transformation for the humans of DevOps," said Jayne Groll, CEO at DevOps Institute. "Eveline will play a critical role in enhancing our continuous learning communities by researching and analyzing the IT skill sets that are in demand globally. Her expertise in digital transformation aligns closely with our vision and I look forward to the incredible value she brings to the DevOps Institute."

Oehrlich is an industry analyst, author, speaker and business advisor focused on digital transformation. Previously, she worked at Forrester Research as research director and principal analyst helping large and small IT organizations with challenges. Prior to Forrester Research, she worked for New Relic and Hewlett-Packard Software.

"It is an important time for the IT community to upskill in order to both remain competitive in today's job market, while also helping their organizations drive business transformation in the age of digital disruption," said Oehrlich. "I am honored to join DevOps Institute and guide the direction of research that will help support IT professionals who are not only needed today, but are prepared to break through the technology and business challenges of tomorrow."

About the DevOps Institute

DevOps Institute is dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success. As a global member-based association, DevOps Institute is the go-to learning hub connecting IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives to help pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT.

We help advance careers and support emerging practices within the DevOps community based on a human-centered SKIL framework, consisting of Skills, Knowledge, Ideas, and Learning. All of our work, including accreditations, research, events, and continuous learning programs – is focused on providing the "human know-how" to modernize IT and make DevOps succeed.

